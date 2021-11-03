Opinion

Peace is a commodity that is in great demand by everyone on the planet and yet, to some of us, seems to be elusive if not unattainable.

We are prepared to go to great lengths to get hold of it and to keep it. We look for peace in different places – in relationships, in money and acquiring possessions, in drugs and alcohol, therapy and even in religion.

Our society and world are built on the premise of peace. We strive for peace in our homes, on our streets, in our cities, on our borders and with our neighbours.

This peace is enforced through agreements, treaties, contracts and we are even prepared to go to war to maintain peace. This kind of peace is fragile.

Pastor Dr Francis Oladimeji - Credit: John Okpala

The kingdom of God is also built on peace and is ruled by the Prince of Peace.

Unlike the peace that the world gives, God’s peace is permanent and is not the absence of pain, sickness, grief, or trouble.

It is the calming presence of God in the midst of those troubles, knowing that He is in control and that whatever happens, He has a purpose and a plan for our lives that will be accomplished!

God’s kingdom and peace are universal and are offered to all who would make Him ruler of their lives.

‘Now may the Lord of peace Himself give you peace always in every way. The Lord be with you all.’ 2 Thessalonians 3:16 (NKJV)