Search

Advanced search

Holocaust survivor sculpted by Frances Segelman at Redbridge Jewish Community Centre

PUBLISHED: 09:49 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:49 30 January 2020

The sculpture of Leslie Kleinman BEM by Frances Segelman took just two hours to complete at Redbridge Jewish Community Centre. Picture: Sophie Dunn

The sculpture of Leslie Kleinman BEM by Frances Segelman took just two hours to complete at Redbridge Jewish Community Centre. Picture: Sophie Dunn

Archant

A royal sculptor to the stars has released a YouTube film following a sculpting session at Jewish Care's Redbridge Jewish Community Centre with an Auschwitz survivor, paying tribute to his unique contribution to Holocaust education and to celebrate his 90th birthday.

The sculpture of Leslie Kleinman BEM by Frances Segelman took just two hours to complete at Redbridge Jewish Community Centre. Picture: Sophie DunnThe sculpture of Leslie Kleinman BEM by Frances Segelman took just two hours to complete at Redbridge Jewish Community Centre. Picture: Sophie Dunn

The sculpture of Leslie Kleinman BEM by Frances Segelman took just two hours to complete at the centre in Sinclair House, Woodford Bridge Road, and will be cast in bronze at the Bronze Age Foundry in Limehouse.

Born in Romania, Leslie arrived in Auschwitz at the age of 15, on his birthday.

"All I can tell you is that when I go to schools to talk to children they listen to what I have to say," he said.

You may also want to watch:

Leslie's wife, Miriam Kleinman, said: "He has no hatred towards anyone which is an amazing thing for someone who has been through so much.

"This is a big milestone in Leslie's life and in mine.

"It's amazing that he's reached the grand old age of 90. The sculpture shows his likeness and his strength and what made him survive."

The bust is the latest in a series of sculptures created by Frances Segelman of Holocaust survivors living in the UK, including Sir Ben Helfgott, Ivor Perl BEM, Miriam Freeman and recently Freddie Knoller.

"It has been a great privilege to sculpt Leslie Kleinman - these important art events help future generations learn from the Holocaust so that it never happens again," she said.

Most Read

Immigration raid at Seven Kings restaurant finds illegal workers for second time

Delhi O Delhi could be stripped of its licence after Home Office immigration enforcement officers found illegal workers at the premises for a second time. Picture: Google

Demolition of Ilford Station entrance starts as Crossrail upgrades begin

Work has started to demolish the entrance to Ilford Station. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Seven Kings stabbings: Redbridge Sikhs tell police of damage done to community in wake of fatal street fight

The Met Police, Councillors Jas Athwal, Robert Littlewood and MP Sam Tarry met with leaders within the Sikh community to discuss the fallout from the Seven Kings stabbings. Picture: Roy Chacko

Seven Kings stabbings: Police arrest third man on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Seven Kings stabbings: Police charge man from Chadwell Heath

Police officers at the scene of a triple fatal stabbing in Seven Kings. Picture: PA

Most Read

Immigration raid at Seven Kings restaurant finds illegal workers for second time

Delhi O Delhi could be stripped of its licence after Home Office immigration enforcement officers found illegal workers at the premises for a second time. Picture: Google

Demolition of Ilford Station entrance starts as Crossrail upgrades begin

Work has started to demolish the entrance to Ilford Station. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Seven Kings stabbings: Redbridge Sikhs tell police of damage done to community in wake of fatal street fight

The Met Police, Councillors Jas Athwal, Robert Littlewood and MP Sam Tarry met with leaders within the Sikh community to discuss the fallout from the Seven Kings stabbings. Picture: Roy Chacko

Seven Kings stabbings: Police arrest third man on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm

Harinder Kumar, Malkit Singh Dillon and Narinder Singh Lubhaya were all killed in a triple stabbing in Seven Kings on Sunday January 19 2020. Pictures: Met Police

Seven Kings stabbings: Police charge man from Chadwell Heath

Police officers at the scene of a triple fatal stabbing in Seven Kings. Picture: PA

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Ilford share the spoils with local rivals Walthamstow

Ilford manager Jon Fowell during Redbridge vs Ilford, Essex Senior League Football at Oakside Stadium on 10th January 2020

Holocaust survivor sculpted by Frances Segelman at Redbridge Jewish Community Centre

The sculpture of Leslie Kleinman BEM by Frances Segelman took just two hours to complete at Redbridge Jewish Community Centre. Picture: Sophie Dunn

Gallant West Ham beaten by runaway leaders Liverpool

Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team mate Roberto Firmino during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Trading Standards says phone seller’s delays ‘may be illegal’ as customers left waiting for refunds

L-R: Ex-customers Sarah Marsh and Rachael Reeves, who were waiting for refunds over Christmas, and Steve Tonge, who manages a 750-strong

West Ham complete loan signing of Czech international

West Ham new boy Tomas Soucek
Drive 24