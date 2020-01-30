Holocaust survivor sculpted by Frances Segelman at Redbridge Jewish Community Centre

The sculpture of Leslie Kleinman BEM by Frances Segelman took just two hours to complete at Redbridge Jewish Community Centre. Picture: Sophie Dunn Archant

A royal sculptor to the stars has released a YouTube film following a sculpting session at Jewish Care's Redbridge Jewish Community Centre with an Auschwitz survivor, paying tribute to his unique contribution to Holocaust education and to celebrate his 90th birthday.

The sculpture of Leslie Kleinman BEM by Frances Segelman took just two hours to complete at the centre in Sinclair House, Woodford Bridge Road, and will be cast in bronze at the Bronze Age Foundry in Limehouse.

Born in Romania, Leslie arrived in Auschwitz at the age of 15, on his birthday.

"All I can tell you is that when I go to schools to talk to children they listen to what I have to say," he said.

Leslie's wife, Miriam Kleinman, said: "He has no hatred towards anyone which is an amazing thing for someone who has been through so much.

"This is a big milestone in Leslie's life and in mine.

"It's amazing that he's reached the grand old age of 90. The sculpture shows his likeness and his strength and what made him survive."

The bust is the latest in a series of sculptures created by Frances Segelman of Holocaust survivors living in the UK, including Sir Ben Helfgott, Ivor Perl BEM, Miriam Freeman and recently Freddie Knoller.

"It has been a great privilege to sculpt Leslie Kleinman - these important art events help future generations learn from the Holocaust so that it never happens again," she said.