Keep your peepers peeled for peafowl, pony and rabbit after burglary at Hainault farm

Foxburrows Farm, Hainault Forest Country Park. Picture: Paul Bennett Archant

A pony, a rabbit and two peafowl have gone missing from a farm in Hainault after burglars broke in and let the animals out.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Foxburrows Farm, Hainault Forest Country Park. Picture: Paul Bennett Foxburrows Farm, Hainault Forest Country Park. Picture: Paul Bennett

Foxburrows Farm Zoo in Hainault Forest Country Park was broken into last night (Sunday, November 24) and the farm is appealing for the public's help to find the animals.

You may also want to watch:

Posting on Facebook, a spokesman for the park said: "I have very sad news this morning.

"The farm has been broken into over night, all the animals have been let out and worst of all one of our Shetland ponies, two peafowl and a rabbit have gone missing.

"If anyone knows anything or hears anything regarding this, please, please get in touch."