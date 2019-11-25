Keep your peepers peeled for peafowl, pony and rabbit after burglary at Hainault farm
PUBLISHED: 12:52 25 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:59 25 November 2019
A pony, a rabbit and two peafowl have gone missing from a farm in Hainault after burglars broke in and let the animals out.
Foxburrows Farm, Hainault Forest Country Park. Picture: Paul Bennett
Foxburrows Farm Zoo in Hainault Forest Country Park was broken into last night (Sunday, November 24) and the farm is appealing for the public's help to find the animals.
Posting on Facebook, a spokesman for the park said: "I have very sad news this morning.
"The farm has been broken into over night, all the animals have been let out and worst of all one of our Shetland ponies, two peafowl and a rabbit have gone missing.
"If anyone knows anything or hears anything regarding this, please, please get in touch."