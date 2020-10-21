Redbridge Council fostering team to hold first virtual coffee morning this Friday

Redbridge Council is holding its first virtual coffee morning to encourage aspiring carers to take in a child in the borough who currently cannot stay with their family. Picture: Redbridge Council Archant

The fostering team at Redbridge Council is holding its first virtual coffee morning as it seeks to place more than 200 children in the borough who cannot stay with their families.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Friday, October 23, 10-11am, aspiring foster carers can learn more about how the process works, talk with social workers and meet one of Redbridge’s dedicated carers.

You may also want to watch:

Information will also be provided on how the council supports carers right the way through their fostering journey.

Encouraging anyone willing with a spare bedroom to get in touch with the team, the council’s cabinet member for children and young people, Cllr Elaine Norman, said: “Our foster parents are amazing people, who provide a safe, stable and nurturing environment for our most vulnerable infants, children and young people, so they have a place they can call home.”

To attend the event, visit eventbrite.co.uk