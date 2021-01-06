Redbridge foster parents who supported med student encourage others to take in children

Published: 7:00 AM January 6, 2021

Foster parents Kazim and Sarah Hursit are encouraging people to consider becoming a foster carer after their transformative experience. - Credit: Sarah and Kazim Hursit

A foster family who helped raise a young man who is now studying to become a doctor have described the transformative process they went through and encourage others to take part.

When Jake Riley was first taken in by his foster parents at the age of six he thought he would be moved to another placement, not wanting to get his hopes up.

But when Sarah and Kazim Hursit sat him down and told him he would stay with them permanently, he completely transformed.

Sarah said: "It was as if that reassurance made him feel like he was part of our family. It made him finally feel complete."

Jake said he wouldn't be where he is today without their love and support and they always made him feel like he was a part of their family.

He added: "My foster parents are the first people that I turn to when I need advice.

"They have provided me with stability and have always supported me."

He said a simple thing like having a desk in his own room so he had a place to work and study made a huge difference as well as their advice on his options when he left school.

He left school with three A-levels and is now at university studying to become a doctor.

Sarah said: "He was a very different child to the one who stands before us today.

"Jake is the most mature, well-mannered, well-rounded individual, and I am so proud of what he has achieved."

In Redbridge, if a child requires a long-term care plan, the fostering service strives to ensure that they are fostered by a family who can support them through to adulthood.

Cllr Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people, said: "It is so important for the children who need fostering in Redbridge to feel a sense of belonging within their foster family, as children thrive in a stable and loving home.

"The council is committed to ensuring that our foster carers are paid enough to cover the costs involved in looking after a child, receiving up to £457 per child, per week. We also offer residents a 60 percent council tax discount."

For more information email fostering@redbridge.gov.uk, call 020 8708 6068 or book an information session at www.redbridge.gov.uk/fostering