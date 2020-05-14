Search

Make a difference during Redbridge Foster Care Fortnight and change a child’s life

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 May 2020

Redbridge needs more foster carers. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Archant

The need for foster carers has never been greater.

Cllr Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people. Picture: Redbridge CouncilCllr Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people. Picture: Redbridge Council

That is the message from Redbridge Council during Foster Care Fortnight, which runs from May 11 to 24.

The fortnight is an opportunity to encourage potential foster carers and to thank existing ones for their incredible efforts, especially in such unusual circumstances.

The council supports more than 230 children from the community who need a safe and stable home.

Fostering can transform a child’s life as well as providing an enriching and uniquely rewarding experience for carers

The process to become a foster carer usually takes four to six months and every applicant is supported by a dedicated social worker throughout their journey.

Cllr Elaine Norman, cabinet member for children and young people, said: “More than 230 children in Redbridge are currently unable to live at home with their families, and sadly even more may need a foster carer once lockdown ends.

“We welcome residents from all backgrounds to open up their hearts and homes to children aged from 0-18 years living in care.

“We need foster carers who can support children and young people’s education, health, and social wellbeing by helping them to feel valued and secure in their own home.

“We also need more people who can provide support for children with disabilities, mothers and their babies, and children in need of respite.”

Tracy Bishop said: “I have been a foster carer for more than two and a half years and decided to apply as I wanted to make a difference to a child’s life and invest in young people in our community.

“Fostering is so important and fulfilling as you are helping a child to develop new skills and providing them with a secure home environment, whilst helping them to feel valued and accepted.

“Watching a child come out of their shell as they develop their confidence and personality is incredible, and I definitely recommend that more people apply to foster.”

The Redbridge fostering team provides full training, continued support and are on call 24/7 for foster carers. Every foster carer receives a generous allowance. Visit www.redbridge.gov.uk/adult-and-childrens-services/fostering/

