Former garden behind Woodford Green homes goes up for sale
PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 May 2019
Archant
A parcel of land behind homes in Woodford Green is coming up for auction next month.
The land at the rear of 75 Grenville Gardens is being offered at Clive Emson's Essex and North & East London regional sale in Chelmsford on Monday, June 10.
Freehold guide price for the 0.03-hectare (0.08-acre) site is £75,000-plus.
Senior auction valuer Richard Jones said: "The land is located to the rear of existing residential properties in Woodford Green. It has previously been used as a garden and may be suitable for alternative uses, subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable."
It is among 135 lots in the auction at the Chelmsford City Racecourse.