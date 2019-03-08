Search

Former garden behind Woodford Green homes goes up for sale

PUBLISHED: 15:00 21 May 2019

The land at the rear of 75 Grenville Gardens, Woodford Green. Picture: Clive Emson

The land at the rear of 75 Grenville Gardens, Woodford Green. Picture: Clive Emson

Archant

A parcel of land behind homes in Woodford Green is coming up for auction next month.

The land at the rear of 75 Grenville Gardens is being offered at Clive Emson's Essex and North & East London regional sale in Chelmsford on Monday, June 10.

Freehold guide price for the 0.03-hectare (0.08-acre) site is £75,000-plus.

Senior auction valuer Richard Jones said: "The land is located to the rear of existing residential properties in Woodford Green. It has previously been used as a garden and may be suitable for alternative uses, subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable."

It is among 135 lots in the auction at the Chelmsford City Racecourse.

Council poised to take enforcement action over 'illegal' hotel in Redbridge

The property in Lakeside Avenue currently being used as a hotel. Picture: Ken Mears

'Coercive' husband murdered wife with hammer and machete, Old Bailey told

Saeeda Hussain was killed in the living room of her home in Staines Road, Ilford, the court was told. Picture: Google

Labour unveils plan to install thousands of solar panels on Redbridge homes

Solar panels catching the sun's energy to heat up an east London housing estate. Picture: Poplar Harca

Four fire engines called to Ilford house fire

25 firefighters tackled a house fire in Courtland Avenue in Ilford on Sunday. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Man stabbed in Ilford after trying to save women from being attacked by group of teenagers

Two women in a black Mercedes E Class car were attacked by a group of boys in Green Lane, near the junction with South Park Road at around 8pm on Sunday, April 28. Picture: GOOGLE

