Former garden behind Woodford Green homes goes up for sale

The land at the rear of 75 Grenville Gardens, Woodford Green. Picture: Clive Emson Archant

A parcel of land behind homes in Woodford Green is coming up for auction next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The land at the rear of 75 Grenville Gardens is being offered at Clive Emson's Essex and North & East London regional sale in Chelmsford on Monday, June 10.

You may also want to watch:

Freehold guide price for the 0.03-hectare (0.08-acre) site is £75,000-plus.

Senior auction valuer Richard Jones said: "The land is located to the rear of existing residential properties in Woodford Green. It has previously been used as a garden and may be suitable for alternative uses, subject to all the necessary consents being obtainable."

It is among 135 lots in the auction at the Chelmsford City Racecourse.