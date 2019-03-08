Search

Wanstead pupils raise more than £6,000 for charity with sponsored cycle

PUBLISHED: 10:00 27 May 2019

Pupils at Forest School carried out a sponsored cycle. Picture: Nadia Sheikh

Pupils at Forest School carried out a sponsored cycle. Picture: Nadia Sheikh

Archant

Pupils at a Wanstead school raised nearly £6,100 in a sponsored cycle last month for Orphans in Need, a charity supporting orphans and widows worldwide.

About 50 gathered Sunday, April 28 at Redbridge Cycling Centre to ride about 750km.

The organisers, Aadam and Uzair Sheikh, are students at Forest School and wrote an article about their experience.

"Two passions me and my brother have always shared are cycling and raising money for those less fortunate than ourselves," the boys' article said. "A sponsored cycle is the perfect way to combine both."

They raised enough to support two orphans for eight years.

"No one there had to do what they did, but all of the children and adults gave up their Sunday afternoon and cycled with such determination, something which I feel was quite incredible and I was so proud to be a part of," the boys' article said.

