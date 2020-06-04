Hainault cemetery creating rainbow garden to honour those lost to Covid-19

The Forest Park Cemetery and Crematorium. Archant

A cemetery in Hainault is creating a rainbow garden to commemorate those lost to Covid-19.

The memorial garden at Forest Park Cemetery and Crematorium will be one of 34 created across the UK by Westerleigh Group.

The gardens will consist of a colourful, seasonal planting making up a rainbow, which, for many has been a symbol of hope.

Westerleigh chief executive Roger Mclaughlan said: “We are all too aware of the impact this pandemic has had on local people and will continue to have on them, which is why we felt it was appropriate to create a permanent and lasting memorial in the grounds of our crematoria.

“It will be a special place where people can come to remember and reflect, and to give thanks to the wonderful way that the NHS, key workers and whole communities pulled together during this crisis.