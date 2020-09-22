Relief for foot and ankle injury sufferers thanks to service developed by Ilford surgeon

A new ankle and foot surgery service developed by surgeon Anil Prasanna will allow people to be treated closer to home. Picture: NELTC Archant

Patients suffering from foot and ankle injuries in Redbridge will soon be able to receive treatment closer to home thanks to a service developed by an Ilford surgeon.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Surgeon Anil Prasanna has been appointed to launch the new orthopaedic surgical services at the North East London NHS Treatment Centre.

You may also want to watch:

For the first time, people suffering from a wide range of foot and ankle issues can be treated at the centre in King George Hospital.

Mr Prasanna said: “There are many reasons for these injuries to occur, whether from wear and tear or issues around posture or accidents – including sporting injuries.

“I love to play cricket and I know full well how sudden slips, trips and falls can lead to problems.

“Post-lockdown, we are now starting to see patients, and I am looking forward to working with the team to develop this innovative specialism for local people.”