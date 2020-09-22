Search

Advanced search

Relief for foot and ankle injury sufferers thanks to service developed by Ilford surgeon

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 September 2020

A new ankle and foot surgery service developed by surgeon Anil Prasanna will allow people to be treated closer to home. Picture: NELTC

A new ankle and foot surgery service developed by surgeon Anil Prasanna will allow people to be treated closer to home. Picture: NELTC

Archant

Patients suffering from foot and ankle injuries in Redbridge will soon be able to receive treatment closer to home thanks to a service developed by an Ilford surgeon.

Surgeon Anil Prasanna has been appointed to launch the new orthopaedic surgical services at the North East London NHS Treatment Centre.

You may also want to watch:

For the first time, people suffering from a wide range of foot and ankle issues can be treated at the centre in King George Hospital.

Mr Prasanna said: “There are many reasons for these injuries to occur, whether from wear and tear or issues around posture or accidents – including sporting injuries.

“I love to play cricket and I know full well how sudden slips, trips and falls can lead to problems.

“Post-lockdown, we are now starting to see patients, and I am looking forward to working with the team to develop this innovative specialism for local people.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Dagenham & Redbridge could have season start date delayed further

West Ham United and Arsenal players take a knee prior to kick-off during the Barclays FA WSL match at The Chigwell Construction Stadium, London.

Lord’s final ‘will be special’ says Essex all-rounder Walter

Paul Walter of Essex celebrates taking the wicket of Hardik Pandya (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Relief for foot and ankle injury sufferers thanks to service developed by Ilford surgeon

A new ankle and foot surgery service developed by surgeon Anil Prasanna will allow people to be treated closer to home. Picture: NELTC

More than half of pregnant women in Redbridge don’t see midwife early enough

During 2018-2019, more than half of pregnant women in Redbridge didn't see a midwife early enough, according to Public Health England. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive

A number of Leyton Orient players test positive for Covid-19 ahead of Spurs clash

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.