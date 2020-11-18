Search

Advanced search

Video

Redbridge Foodbank makes donation plea after revealing it delivered 7128 parcels between April and September

PUBLISHED: 17:01 18 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 18 November 2020

One of the volunteers pictured working at the Redbridge Foodbank during the coronavirus pandemic, during which he and his colleagues delivered 60 tonnes of food. Picture: Redbridge Foodbank

One of the volunteers pictured working at the Redbridge Foodbank during the coronavirus pandemic, during which he and his colleagues delivered 60 tonnes of food. Picture: Redbridge Foodbank

Archant

Redbridge Foodbank has put out a further call for donations after revealing it delivered 7128 food parcels between April and September this year.

The demand at Redbridge Foodbank between April and September this year was up three times on the equivalent period last year. Picture: Redbridge FoodbankThe demand at Redbridge Foodbank between April and September this year was up three times on the equivalent period last year. Picture: Redbridge Foodbank

Those involved achieved this feat despite the organisation being forced to operate in a restricted way due to Covid-19.

The foodbank’s project manager, Jocelyn Davis, explained what happened at the beginning of the pandemic: “We reduced the numbers, severely, of our volunteers. We set up stations so that we could adhere to the social distancing. One volunteer would take one station each - we carried on. We didn’t close at all, we just continued serving throughout, because people were locked down themselves.”

Volunteers continued working through the strictest lockdown and beyond, distributing a total of 60 tonnes of food over the six months.

Of the sheer volume of deliveries, Jocelyn said: “The amount of food parcels that we actually gave with a reduction in volunteers, and closing our centres, our satellite centres, was up by three-fold.”

Redbridge Foodbank has called for continued public support after revealing it delivered 7128 parcels to people in crisis between April and September. Picture: Redbridge FoodbankRedbridge Foodbank has called for continued public support after revealing it delivered 7128 parcels to people in crisis between April and September. Picture: Redbridge Foodbank

With the foodbank distributing 117 per cent more parcels during this six-month period than between April and September last year, the need for continued support has never been greater.

Seeded by the Trussell Trust, Redbridge foodbank is currently operating out of its one open site, the Jubilee Church in Ilford’s Granville Road.

It has been in operation since April 2010, launched after a number of churches — including the City Gates and King’s Church (now the Jubilee Church) — decided to join the Trussell Trust.

The pandemic has seen demand skyrocket, and with public donations accounting for more than 90pc of the food distributed within the trust’s network, Redbridge Foodbank really does rely on continued public support.

Administrative officer José Soares said: “We are just so thankful that the community is so generous and always responds in time of crisis. We have been so blessed with the incredible amounts of donations so far.”

Beyond Ilford, there are a number of drop-off points across the borough, including in South Woodford, Barkingside, Wanstead and Newbury Park, with people also free to donate directly.

For more information, including on the foodbank’s Christmas Appeal, visit this link.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

CCTV appeal after 16-year-old stabbed in broad daylight drive-by attack in Ilford

Police are appealing for help in finding these two men who they believe were part of a group who stabbed a 16-year-old in Ilford on Thursday, October 1. Picture: Met Police

England’s top nurse recognises three King George Hospital nurses for their work during the pandemic

England's chief nursing officer paid a virtual visit to King George Hospital to speak to staff about how they're coping during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: BHRUT

Man sentenced for drink-driving in Ilford

Adams was seen driving dangerously from Ilford to Station Road in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Google Streetview

Redbridge education chief demands more action to protect schools from Covid-19

Town hall education chiefs have demanded more action to keep schools safe in the pandemic. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Recorder letters: Sex education, Chief Rabbi, London Living Wage and letter from Santa

From next September, new laws will mean all primary schools must teach relationships and health education and secondary schools must teach sex education. Picture: Getty Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

CCTV appeal after 16-year-old stabbed in broad daylight drive-by attack in Ilford

Police are appealing for help in finding these two men who they believe were part of a group who stabbed a 16-year-old in Ilford on Thursday, October 1. Picture: Met Police

England’s top nurse recognises three King George Hospital nurses for their work during the pandemic

England's chief nursing officer paid a virtual visit to King George Hospital to speak to staff about how they're coping during the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: BHRUT

Man sentenced for drink-driving in Ilford

Adams was seen driving dangerously from Ilford to Station Road in Chadwell Heath. Picture: Google Streetview

Redbridge education chief demands more action to protect schools from Covid-19

Town hall education chiefs have demanded more action to keep schools safe in the pandemic. Picture: Jacob King/PA

Recorder letters: Sex education, Chief Rabbi, London Living Wage and letter from Santa

From next September, new laws will mean all primary schools must teach relationships and health education and secondary schools must teach sex education. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

EFL clubs allowed to use five substitutes for remainder of 2020/21 season

Jobi McAnuff, Leyton Orient route blocked off by Noah Chilvers, Colchester United during Colchester United vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the JobServe Community Stadium on 14th November 2020

Dagenham boss McMahon insists it was a game of two halves in Sutton draw

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Daryl McMahon (L) during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town, Emirates FA Cup Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 7th November 2020

Woodford Town working to provide better experience

Work has continued at Ashton Playing Fields ahead of Woodford Town's return (Pic: Neil Day)

Redbridge Foodbank makes donation plea after revealing it delivered 7128 parcels between April and September

One of the volunteers pictured working at the Redbridge Foodbank during the coronavirus pandemic, during which he and his colleagues delivered 60 tonnes of food. Picture: Redbridge Foodbank

More than 500 new Universal Credit claimants in Redbridge between September and October

There were 526 new Universal Credit claims made in Redbridge between September and October. Picture: Chris Young