Giant food artwork goes on display in Ilford

Published: 7:00 AM June 25, 2021

Council leader Jas Athwal and artist Yasmin Falahat at the unveiling of the billboard artwork outside SPACE Ilford. - Credit: David Mirzoeff

A giant billboard artwork has gone on display in Ilford showcasing world food.

Created by artist Yasmin Falahat, it aims to reflect Redbridge's multicultural heritage and is inspired by stories of sharing and preparing food.

Redbridge council leader Jas Athwal joined Yasmin at the unveiling of the billboard outside SPACE Ilford last week.

He said: “Yasmin is an incredibly talented local artist and her new artwork is a fantastic addition to our town centre.

“As a council we want to encourage more local art across the borough and opening up SPACE studios, a gallery and artist studio hub in Ilford, is a key part of this commitment.”

You may also want to watch:

Yasmin works with ceramics and the artwork, called With These Hands, shows images of fruit and vegetable ceramic pieces she has made.

It will be on display for the next six months.