Councillor slams 'mountains of rubbish' in Newbury Park supermarket car park

Councillor John Howard, Redbridge Council's cabinet member for civic pride, will be writing to Sainsbury's to ask them to tackle the "constant mess" in their car park. Picture: Allen Cornell Archant

A supermarket in Newbury Park has been criticised by the borough's cabinet member for civic pride for the "constant mess" in its car park.

A huge fly-tip at the Sainsbury's store, in King George Avenue, was photographed by resident Allen Cornell on Friday, September 6.

The rubbish, made up of black bin bags, mirrors, cardboard and more, had been dumped at the store's recycling point.

Councillor John Howard, Redbridge Council's cabinet member for civic pride, said: "I will be writing to Sainsbury's to ask them to tackle this constant mess on their land.

"People should be able to go shopping without having to go past the mountain of rubbish on their car park."

A Sainsbury's spokesman said it was working hard to clear this area as soon as possible and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

"We are doing all we can to prevent this from happening again," he said.

The spokesman did not respond when asked if the store has CCTV covering the recycling point.