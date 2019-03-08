Blooming great show: Hundreds turned up for Aldborough Hatch flower festival

When Marion and Ted Tibbatts decided that the theme for their display would be the Chelsea Flower Show, they visited the Royal Hospital Chelsea where they met Chelsea Pensioners Roy Palmer (left) and Alan King (right). Both travelled by public transport to St. Peter�s on Saturday where they talked with visitors on the colourful display beside the Victorian church organ. Picture: Ron Jeffries Archant

Visitors from as far away as Birmingham, Bristol and Brighton took a trip into the borough for an annual floral show.

Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain, mayor of Redbridge, Rev Kate Lovesey, Farah Qayyum, the mayors daughter and Lee Hawkes, churchwarden Picture: Ron Jeffries Councillor Zulfiqar Hussain, mayor of Redbridge, Rev Kate Lovesey, Farah Qayyum, the mayors daughter and Lee Hawkes, churchwarden Picture: Ron Jeffries

Now in its 39th year, the flower festival held at St Peter's Church, Aldborough Road, Aldborough Hatch, showcased residents' beautiful displays and sweet-smelling arrangements.

The Rev Kate Lovesey, priest-in-charge, said the event was extremely popular and visitors were also treated to bellringing performances, singing and strawberries and cream teas.

"We welcomed hundreds of families and friends from the multi-cultural community of our borough who appreciated the fact that we had widened the appeal of the floral displays to include not only our Christian heritage, but also other faiths, including Hindu and Sikh," she said.

"The theme was Let's Celebrate - Annual Events and there were floral displays depicting New Year's Eve, Notting Hill Carnival, Remembrance, Chinese New Year, Diwali and Wimbledon.

"A happy, joyous weekend in which St Peter's was pleased to extend a hand of warm friendship to our diverse community."