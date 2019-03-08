Search

Promise of multicultural floral splendour at Aldborough Hatch's 39th flower festival

PUBLISHED: 10:00 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:15 11 June 2019

St Peter's Church is hosting its 39th flower festival. Picture: Ron Jeffries

St Peter's Church is hosting its 39th flower festival. Picture: Ron Jeffries

St Peter's Church in Aldborough Hatch will be holding its 39th flower festival - but organisers say this could be the last event.

Reverend Kate Lovesey, priest-in-charge, said: "The festival has some brilliant flower arrangers who never fail to impress the hundreds of visitors who join us each year.

"A warm welcome awaits visitors from around the local area and much further afield."

The church and craft market are open on June 22-23 from 10am-5pm. The church in Aldborough Road North will remain open on Monday, June 22 from 10am-6pm for visitors.

But there are fears that this could be the final festival.

Reverend Lovesey said: "This incredible festival has become so big it would seem the writing is in the wall for its end.

"Perhaps we will go out with the 40th next year, but staging a festival next year will only be possible because of the generosity of visitors and the hard work of the few who toil tirelessly."

