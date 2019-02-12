Che Morrison killing: Man accused of Ilford Station murder appears in court

A man has appeared in court accused of murder following a stabbing in Ilford.

Florent Okende, 20, is charged with killing 20-year-old Che Morrison outside Ilford Railway Station on February 26.

Mr Morrison died from his injuries at the scene.

Police officers were called to the station in Cranbrook Road at 8.48pm and Mr Morrison was pronounced dead at 9.16pm.

Okende, of Eastern Avenue, Redbridge, is also charged with possession of a pointed or bladed article and possession of cannabis.

He appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court dressed in a grey prison tracksuit.

Prosecutor Ijaz Malik said the victim had suffered a single stab wound to the chest.

Magistrate Matthew Lonsdale declined jurisdiction and the case was sent to the Old Bailey for a bail application on March 6.

A plea and case management hearing has been scheduled for April 1.

Mr Morrison’s family described him as “a loving, respectful son, brother, grandchild, nephew, uncle, cousin and a loyal friend”.

“He was loved by all who knew him,” they added in a statement.

“Che was a very ambitious young man and had many aspirations for his future.

“There are no words to express how the family and close friends feel at this time, they are all deeply shocked that his life has been cut short.”

A number of the victim’s relatives sat in the public gallery during the brief hearing.