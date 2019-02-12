Search

Che Morrison killing: Man accused of Ilford Station murder appears in court

PUBLISHED: 15:36 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 04 March 2019

The victim of a murder in Ilford has been named as detectives continue to investigate. Photo: Met Police

A man has appeared in court accused of murder following a stabbing in Ilford.

Florent Okende, 20, is charged with killing 20-year-old Che Morrison outside Ilford Railway Station on February 26.

Mr Morrison died from his injuries at the scene.

Police officers were called to the station in Cranbrook Road at 8.48pm and Mr Morrison was pronounced dead at 9.16pm.

Okende, of Eastern Avenue, Redbridge, is also charged with possession of a pointed or bladed article and possession of cannabis.

He appeared at Croydon Magistrates’ Court dressed in a grey prison tracksuit.

Prosecutor Ijaz Malik said the victim had suffered a single stab wound to the chest.

Magistrate Matthew Lonsdale declined jurisdiction and the case was sent to the Old Bailey for a bail application on March 6.

A plea and case management hearing has been scheduled for April 1.

Mr Morrison’s family described him as “a loving, respectful son, brother, grandchild, nephew, uncle, cousin and a loyal friend”.

“He was loved by all who knew him,” they added in a statement.

“Che was a very ambitious young man and had many aspirations for his future.

“There are no words to express how the family and close friends feel at this time, they are all deeply shocked that his life has been cut short.”

A number of the victim’s relatives sat in the public gallery during the brief hearing.

Man charged with murder after stabbing outside Ilford Station

The victim of a murder in Ilford has been named as detectives continue to investigate. Photo: Met Police

Redbridge-born Prodigy frontman Keith Flint found dead aged 49

Keith Flint of The Prodigy at the Kerrang! Awards, 2009. Photo: Yui Mok

Teenager fighting for life after double stabbing at Gants Hill roundabout

Police at the scene in Woodford Avenue in Gants Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Plea to mayor to restore the 25 bus to Oxford Circus cut short by TfL

The 25 that used to run direct to Oxford Circus from east London. Picture: Save Our Buses campaign

‘This junction isn’t fit for this century’: TfL officers inspect ‘death trap’ A12 junction in Newbury Park

A car was left entirely on its roof after an accident on Horns Road at the Green Gate junction in Newbury Park on July 19. No one was reportedly injured. Photo: Anjam Ackbar

Comments have been disabled on this article.

