Flooring store donation 'putts' smile on young faces at Chigwell Row Campsite

Flooring Superstore in Thurrock donated more than £250 of artificial grass for Chigwell Row Campsite's new crazy golf course. Picture: Tony Hewitt Archant

A donation from a flooring shop has helped "putt" a smile on the faces of young people at a popular activity centre in Chigwell.

A new, nine-hole crazy golf course was opened at Chigwell Row Campsite, which is run by Girlguiding London and South East England.

The charity decided to use artificial turf instead of painting the concrete green.

Flooring Superstore in Thurrock was happy to help and donated more than £250 worth of golf grade artificial grass for the project.

Tony Hewitt, activities manager at Chigwell Row Campsite, said: "We are very grateful for the kind donation.

"The balls flow so well along the grass and young people who played the course for the first time gave it the thumbs up, so you can't get better praise than that."

Luke Williams, manager of Flooring Superstore, said he was delighted to be able to support "such a worthwhile project".