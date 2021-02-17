Video
Flooding woes continue for South Woodford residents
Residents at a South Woodford building who have had persistent flooding problems since before Christmas are still under water due to a faulty pump.
At the Coral Court building at the Queen Mary's Gate development, residents have had to wade through water in their car park as the lift has been disabled by water pouring out of burst pipes.
Since the Recorder last reported on the issue at the development, crews have been on site pumping water out of the flooded car park - but, in recent weeks, residents discovered water gushing out of pipes and flooding it all over again.
A spokesperson for Clarion Housing, which manages the development, said: "Following further investigations we have identified a faulty pump in an underground chamber which is causing the flooding issue in the car park.
"We have ordered a new pump to replace it which will permanently resolve the problem however, due to Covid-19 impacting manufacturing lead times, it has taken longer than usual to reach us.
"We are expecting to receive it by February 24 and are standing by ready to fit it as soon as possible. We apologise once again for the inconvenience this has caused our customers and will keep them updated.”
Resident Ron Murrain has said Clarion hasn't updated them and don't seem to be taking the problem seriously.
He said: "This has been going on for ages. It's an utter disgrace and we are fuming."
