News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Video

Flooding woes continue for South Woodford residents

Author Picture Icon

Roy Chacko

Published: 4:59 PM February 17, 2021   

Residents at a South Woodford building who have had persistent flooding problems since before Christmas are still under water due to a faulty pump.

At the Coral Court building at the Queen Mary's Gate development, residents have had to wade through water in their car park as the lift has been disabled by water pouring out of burst pipes.

Residents of the Coral Court building in South Woodford are furious that their car park and lift is persistently flooded and full of mold everytime there is heavy rain. 

Residents of the Coral Court building in South Woodford are furious that their car park and lift is persistently flooded and full of mold everytime there is heavy rain. - Credit: Ron Murrain

Since the Recorder last reported on the issue at the development, crews have been on site pumping water out of the flooded car park - but, in recent weeks, residents discovered water gushing out of pipes and flooding it all over again.

A spokesperson for Clarion Housing, which manages the development, said: "Following further investigations we have identified a faulty pump in an underground chamber which is causing the flooding issue in the car park.

"We have ordered a new pump to replace it which will permanently resolve the problem however, due to Covid-19 impacting manufacturing lead times, it has taken longer than usual to reach us.

"We are expecting to receive it by February 24 and are standing by ready to fit it as soon as possible. We apologise once again for the inconvenience this has caused our customers and will keep them updated.”

Residents say there are persistent flooding problems at the Queen Mary's Gate development, which opened in 2010.

Residents say there are persistent flooding problems at the Queen Mary's Gate development, which opened in 2010. - Credit: Google Maps

Resident Ron Murrain has said Clarion hasn't updated them and don't seem to be taking the problem seriously.

He said: "This has been going on for ages. It's an utter disgrace and we are fuming."

Most Read

  1. 1 Fairlop sailing centre to remain closed during upgrade, as staff sacked
  2. 2 Redbridge receives £500k grant to create 'cultural quarter' in Ilford town centre
  3. 3 'Top bloke' policeman and father-of-two died from Covid, aged just 46
  1. 4 Calls to clear Woodford Green underpass flooded for two months
  2. 5 Woman describes shocking moment she was stabbed
  3. 6 Couple rushed to hospital after fire in Chadwell Heath home
  4. 7 Residents furious over 'extortionate' service charges which doubled to £51k
  5. 8 Have you seen this 14-year-old girl missing from the Romford and Ilford area?
  6. 9 Double murder latest: Woman charged with perverting course of justice
  7. 10 Frenford & MSA Women FC to walk 200km for Refuge and UNICEF Yemen
Flooding
Woodford News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fairlop Waters Country Park December 2020

'Wonderful' Fairlop Waters expansion plans win universal support

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
Jason Diallo from Ilford was 30. Picture: Met Police

Manor Park man charged with Ilford murder

Lindsay Jones, Editor

Author Picture Icon
Queen's and King George Hospital are both run by the trust. Picture credit: Archant.

Patients caught Covid in hospital as tests did not pick up new variant

Victoria Munro, Local Democracy Reporting Service

Logo Icon
Reshmee Mayekar

Queen's Hospital | Exclusive

Hospital investigating claim nurses 'ignored' fainting and vomiting woman

Tom Ambrose

person
Comments powered by Disqus