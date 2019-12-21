Flood warnings issued for River Roding in Redbridge, Barking and East Ham

The River Roding in flood Archant

Flooding of homes and roads along the River Roding is expected today, the Environment Agency has warned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

River levels have been rising as a result of heavy rainfall and a flood warning has been issued for today, Saturday, December 21, in Redbridge, Woodford Green, South Woodford, Wanstead, Ilford, Barking and East Ham.

Flood warnings mean immediate action is required, while flood alerts indicate you need to be prepared.

You may also want to watch:

A government spokesman said: "Further showery rain is forecast today. We expect river levels to remain high for the rest of the day.

"Our incident response staff are monitoring rainfall and river levels and are checking rivers for blockages.

"Please monitor local water levels and weather conditions.

"Consider putting your flood plan into action. You should avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water."