Flood warnings issued for River Roding in Redbridge, Barking and East Ham

PUBLISHED: 09:50 21 December 2019 | UPDATED: 09:50 21 December 2019

The River Roding in flood

The River Roding in flood

Archant

Flooding of homes and roads along the River Roding is expected today, the Environment Agency has warned.

River levels have been rising as a result of heavy rainfall and a flood warning has been issued for today, Saturday, December 21, in Redbridge, Woodford Green, South Woodford, Wanstead, Ilford, Barking and East Ham.

Flood warnings mean immediate action is required, while flood alerts indicate you need to be prepared.

A government spokesman said: "Further showery rain is forecast today. We expect river levels to remain high for the rest of the day.

"Our incident response staff are monitoring rainfall and river levels and are checking rivers for blockages.

"Please monitor local water levels and weather conditions.

"Consider putting your flood plan into action. You should avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water."

