Costa launches investigation after flies spotted on food at the Exchange store

A number of flies were spotted on food at the Costa in the Exchange in Ilford by customer Harjit Chana. Harjit Chana

An Ilford mum was left disgusted when she spotted flies on biscuits and cakes at Costa Coffee in The Exchange, and now the store has launched an investigation into what happened.

Harjit Chana was out with her two children on January 4, when they asked if they could go for a hot chocolate so decided to go into the coffee shop on the ground floor of the shopping centre.

In the queue she noticed some of the flies on the cookies and biscuits, and complained to a member of staff.

She said they told her they would look at it but when she returned to the store a few weeks later she noticed the same problem and complained again.

This time a member of staff said it was only their second day working there, and they had told their manager but they “didn’t want to know”.

She said staff just brushed the flies off the food and handed it to customers.

The chain has since said the incident was unacceptable, and that it is launching an investigation into the matter.

Harjit told the Recorder: “It’s absolutely disgusting, the food isn’t suitable to be sold.

“If I could see the flies surely other customers and members of staff could too. You can’t serve food when it has had flies on it.

“You know what children are like around flies, they screamed when they saw them.

“It has been a few weeks now and they’ve still not done anything about it.

“I just hope no-one is violently ill.”

A Costa spokeswoman said: “At Costa Coffee we take food hygiene extremely seriously.

“Whilst fruit flies are not uncommon in places that sell food, we acknowledge that incidents like these are unacceptable.

“We would like to assure customers that we have robust cleaning and hygiene procedures in place and all incidents are addressed immediately.

“We have been made aware of this issue by the customer and have offered our unreserved apologies for this experience within our store.

“In line with their feedback we have also launched an investigation into the matter.”