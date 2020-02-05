Firefighters tackle blaze at flat in Seven Kings
PUBLISHED: 12:30 05 February 2020
Three fire engines were called to tackle a flat fire in Seven Kings this morning.
Two men managed to leave the first floor flat in High Road before fire crews arrived, and a further 15 people evacuated the four-storey building.
Firefighters from Ilford and Dagenham were called at 8.32am and the blaze was under control by 9.05am.
Twenty per cent of the flat was damaged by the fire, a spokesman for London Fire Brigade said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.