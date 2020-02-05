Search

Firefighters tackle blaze at flat in Seven Kings

PUBLISHED: 12:30 05 February 2020

Three fire engines were called to tackle a fire in a first floor flat in Seven Kings. Picture: LFB

Three fire engines were called to tackle a fire in a first floor flat in Seven Kings. Picture: LFB

Three fire engines were called to tackle a flat fire in Seven Kings this morning.

Two men managed to leave the first floor flat in High Road before fire crews arrived, and a further 15 people evacuated the four-storey building.

Firefighters from Ilford and Dagenham were called at 8.32am and the blaze was under control by 9.05am.

Twenty per cent of the flat was damaged by the fire, a spokesman for London Fire Brigade said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

