Firefighters tackle blaze at flat in Seven Kings

Three fire engines were called to tackle a fire in a first floor flat in Seven Kings. Picture: LFB Archant

Three fire engines were called to tackle a flat fire in Seven Kings this morning.

Two men managed to leave the first floor flat in High Road before fire crews arrived, and a further 15 people evacuated the four-storey building.

Firefighters from Ilford and Dagenham were called at 8.32am and the blaze was under control by 9.05am.

Twenty per cent of the flat was damaged by the fire, a spokesman for London Fire Brigade said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.