Woman and children treated for smoke inhalation after Ilford flat fire

Daniel Gayne

Published: 2:47 PM July 22, 2021   
Firefighters attended a blaze at a flat in Eastern Avenue, Ilford today (July 22) - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Firefighters were called to a flat fire in Ilford this afternoon. 

The London Fire Brigade was called at around 12.30pm to Eastern Avenue, with four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Dagenham, Wennington, Woodford, and Barking fire stations attending the scene. 

The fire was under control by 1.10pm. 

A spokesperson for the London Fire Brigade said: “Part of a four-roomed flat on the first floor of a semi-detached property was damaged by fire. 

“A woman and two children left the building before the brigade arrived and are being treated on scene after suffering from smoke inhalation.”  

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

