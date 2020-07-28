Search

Wanstead ‘Rapunzel’ raises £1,000 to lop off locks for charity

PUBLISHED: 10:02 28 July 2020

Amelie never wanted to cut her hair but decided to do so after seeing a child with cancer on TV with no hair. Picture: Daniella Tarr

Amelie never wanted to cut her hair but decided to do so after seeing a child with cancer on TV with no hair. Picture: Daniella Tarr

A five-year-old Wanstead girl has raised more than £1,000 to chop off 15 inches of her hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust charity.

Amelie Tarr is chopping off her hair for the first time to make a wig for a sick child. Picture: Daniella TarrAmelie Tarr is chopping off her hair for the first time to make a wig for a sick child. Picture: Daniella Tarr

Amelie Tarr has been growing her long, blonde locks since she was a baby and never wanted to cut it until last year when she saw a sick child with cancer on television who had no hair.

Amelie raised more than £1,000 in just a few days for the Little Princess Trust charity. Picture: Daniella TarrAmelie raised more than £1,000 in just a few days for the Little Princess Trust charity. Picture: Daniella Tarr

After mum Daniella Tarr explained to her that sick children can receive a wig of real hair from other people Amelie was convinced she wanted to help.

Amelie's hair measures 17inches so far. Picture: Daniella TarrAmelie's hair measures 17inches so far. Picture: Daniella Tarr

They set a plan to cut her hair in August before school starts and started a fundraiser last week which passed £1,000 in just a few days. Daniella said: “To say we are proud of her would be an understatement, she is such a kind-hearted and beautiful child with wisdom beyond her years.”

Glen (dad), Daniella (mum), Amelie and Grayson (brother). Picture: Daniella TarrGlen (dad), Daniella (mum), Amelie and Grayson (brother). Picture: Daniella Tarr

If you want to contribute before the big chop on August 26 at Click Beautique, in Wanstead High Street, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/amelie-tarr

Most Read

Figures show the number of Covid deaths in your area of Redbridge

ONS figures reveal the areas in Redbridge with the highest coronavirus death tolls. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Ilford burger restaurant applies to stay open later

People living nearby say issues with littering, anti-social behaviour and public nuisance iin Ilford Lane will get worse if the burger restaurant is permitted to open later. Picture: Google Streetview

Redbridge Council agrees third and final phase of affordable homes plan

New homes in Wessex Close, Newbury Park. These homes have already been completed as part of a three phase plan to deliver 600 affordable homes in the borough by 2022. Picture: Redbridge Council

What happened when police reopened an investigation into an Essex paedophile ring?

Witnesses who possessed hundreds of bombshell documents said they were never contacted by Essex Police about the review. Picture: Charles Thomson.

Redbridge teen recognised by Jack Petchey Foundation for pitching in during lockdown

Daniel Sacks, from Redbridge, was awarded by the Jack Petchey Foundation for his volunteer work during lockdown. Picture: Jack Petchey Foundation

