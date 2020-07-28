Wanstead ‘Rapunzel’ raises £1,000 to lop off locks for charity

Amelie never wanted to cut her hair but decided to do so after seeing a child with cancer on TV with no hair. Picture: Daniella Tarr Archant

A five-year-old Wanstead girl has raised more than £1,000 to chop off 15 inches of her hair to donate to the Little Princess Trust charity.

Amelie Tarr is chopping off her hair for the first time to make a wig for a sick child. Picture: Daniella Tarr Amelie Tarr is chopping off her hair for the first time to make a wig for a sick child. Picture: Daniella Tarr

Amelie Tarr has been growing her long, blonde locks since she was a baby and never wanted to cut it until last year when she saw a sick child with cancer on television who had no hair.

Amelie raised more than £1,000 in just a few days for the Little Princess Trust charity. Picture: Daniella Tarr Amelie raised more than £1,000 in just a few days for the Little Princess Trust charity. Picture: Daniella Tarr

After mum Daniella Tarr explained to her that sick children can receive a wig of real hair from other people Amelie was convinced she wanted to help.

Amelie's hair measures 17inches so far. Picture: Daniella Tarr Amelie's hair measures 17inches so far. Picture: Daniella Tarr

They set a plan to cut her hair in August before school starts and started a fundraiser last week which passed £1,000 in just a few days. Daniella said: “To say we are proud of her would be an understatement, she is such a kind-hearted and beautiful child with wisdom beyond her years.”

Glen (dad), Daniella (mum), Amelie and Grayson (brother). Picture: Daniella Tarr Glen (dad), Daniella (mum), Amelie and Grayson (brother). Picture: Daniella Tarr

If you want to contribute before the big chop on August 26 at Click Beautique, in Wanstead High Street, visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/amelie-tarr