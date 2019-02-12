Search

Fitness First offers free gym access to those who help Redbridge’s rough sleepers

PUBLISHED: 12:06 14 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 14 February 2019

Ilford Fitness First is giving a £30 voucher to anyone who donates £10 to Redbridge Together. Staff H Harmati, Rey Asghar and General Manager Andy Panayi.

Archant

An Ilford gym is giving £30 vouchers to anyone who donates £10 to our Redbridge Together campaign to help rough sleepers.

Ilford Fitness First is giving a £30 voucher to anyone who donates £10 to Redbridge Together.

Fitness First, in High Road, is the latest businesses to join the Recorder-backed crowdfunder in its bid to raise money for homeless hostel Project Malachi and the Welcome Centre, in St Mary’s Road.

Andy Panayi, 38, has witnessed the the town centre’s rough sleeping crisis having served at the gym’s general manager for three years.

“There are a number of homeless people who sometimes sleep on the benches outside our club,” he told the Recorder.

“There are others who sleep behind the club.”

He added: “We wanted to support this good cause to try and help them.”

There are 100 vouchers up-for-grabs, which will grant donors free access to the gym for three consecutive days.

Make sure you donate online at crowdfunder.co.uk/redbridgetogether before our offer ends on March 31.

Once you’ve donated £10, email at aaron.walawalkar@archant.co.uk to claim your £30 Fitness First voucher.

Redbridge Together

Redbridge Together, of which the Recorder is a media partner, aims to raise £500,000 for Project Malachi and The Welcome Centre.

Project Malachi will see a temporary hostel by created from recycled shipping containers in Chadwick Road, Ilford.

Your donations will help Project Malachi help more of the borough’s most vulnerable rough sleepers for as long as it is needed.

The Welcome Centre, in St Mary’s Road, helps with providing hot meals, showers, clothing and laundry but also advice and support, training and employment and a nurse-led clinic supporting health and mental health.

Businesses can support by donating money, raising funds, displaying Redbridge Together promotional material or offering work placements.

The campaign is an association between Ilford Salvation Army, The Welcome Centre, Ilford BID, the Ilford Recorder and Redbridge Council.

To get involved email aaron.walawalkar@archant.co.uk

Donate £3 by texting LIFE to 70145 or at Crowdfunder.co.uk/RedbridgeTogether

