Woodford Green charity 'thrilled' as fitness club raises £1,700 at annual DragonFest

Fitgirlsim raised £1,700 for Elhap at Dragonfest. Picture: Karen Smith Archant

Seventeen members of a fitness club have raised £1,700 for Woodford Green-based charity Elhap.

Fitgirlslim, which runs weight loss and exercise classes in Gants Hill, Chigwell, Hainault, Woodford Green and Clayhall, recruited members of all ages to take part in the annual DragonFest at Fairlop Waters, also know as The Lord Mayor's Dragon Boat Race Day, on Saturday, September 28.

Thirteen other teams including nursery staff and cleaners battled for first place on the day.

Karen Smith, 56, owner at Fitgirlslim, said: "I am so proud of The Fitgirlslim Flyers.

"As mostly ladies of a certain age and all with absolutely no previous dragon boating experience, we really stepped out of our comfort zones on Saturday.

"Since 2014, as a club, we try to make a difference by supporting a small local charity each year and have to date raised more than £17,000.

"I am thrilled to say we have so far raised more than £1,700 for Elhap through the DragonFest and to achieve this in my 25th anniversary year of teaching diet and fitness classes in the local area is the cherry on the top."

Taking part in DragonFest is part of a year-long partnership between the fitness club and Elhap, which supports more than 600 disabled children, young people and adults across the borough.

Rachel Joseph, head of development at Elhap, said: "Elhap is thrilled to be supported by Fitgirlslim.

"They have already raised a significant amount and have really helped raise our profile in the local area.

"We are so grateful to them and hope that local people will come together to support their future events."