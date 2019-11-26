Ilford fitness club in 80s themed workout for special needs fundraiser
PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 November 2019
Archant
Members of an Ilford fitness club donned leg warmers and lycra for an 80s themed mass workout on Sunday, November 24 to raise funds for a special needs playground.
Fitgirlslim celebrated its 25th anniversary and got 40 of its members to wear 80s fancy dress while sweating to tunes from that era.
You may also want to watch:
The club has raised £4,645 over the course of the year for Elhap, a special needs adventure playground in Woodford Bridge.
Fitgirlslim owner Karen Smith, 56, of South Woodford, said: "This charity event is the climax of a fantastic year - my 25th anniversary of teaching fitness classes - and I decided to give it a fun 80s theme."
Karen managed to find an original Felicity Kendal vinyl exercise LP from the early 80s and gave prizes for best-dressed throwback and a Great 80s Bake Off competition.
Fitgirlslim previously held a dragon boat race, quiz nights and a pop-up outdoor yoga and pilates sessions to raise money for ELHAP.