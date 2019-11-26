Search

Ilford fitness club in 80s themed workout for special needs fundraiser

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 November 2019

Fitgirlslim fitness club raised over £4,000 for special needs playground ELHAP. Picture: Fitgirlslim

Fitgirlslim fitness club raised over £4,000 for special needs playground ELHAP. Picture: Fitgirlslim

Archant

Members of an Ilford fitness club donned leg warmers and lycra for an 80s themed mass workout on Sunday, November 24 to raise funds for a special needs playground.

Fitgirlslim owner Karen Smith and members donning their 80's best. Picture: FitgirlslimFitgirlslim owner Karen Smith and members donning their 80's best. Picture: Fitgirlslim

Fitgirlslim celebrated its 25th anniversary and got 40 of its members to wear 80s fancy dress while sweating to tunes from that era.

The club has raised £4,645 over the course of the year for Elhap, a special needs adventure playground in Woodford Bridge.

Fitgirlslim owner Karen Smith, 56, of South Woodford, said: "This charity event is the climax of a fantastic year - my 25th anniversary of teaching fitness classes - and I decided to give it a fun 80s theme."

Fitgirlslim fitness club raised over £4,000 for special needs playground ELHAP. Picture: FitgirlslimFitgirlslim fitness club raised over £4,000 for special needs playground ELHAP. Picture: Fitgirlslim

Karen managed to find an original Felicity Kendal vinyl exercise LP from the early 80s and gave prizes for best-dressed throwback and a Great 80s Bake Off competition.

Fitgirlslim previously held a dragon boat race, quiz nights and a pop-up outdoor yoga and pilates sessions to raise money for ELHAP.

