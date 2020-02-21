First pictures from the wreckage of burned out vehicles incinerated in South Woodford church fire
PUBLISHED: 11:57 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 21 February 2020
Archant
An exploded generator outside a South Woodford church left three vehicles sitting abandoned and burnt out at the roadside and damaged the building's exterior.
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to Woodford Methodist Church in Derby Road yesterday (Thursday, February 20) at around 11.45am.
London Fire Brigade (LFB) investigators believe the fire was accidental and was caused by a spillage of fuel into a generator causing an explosion.
Two cars and a van were completely destroyed by the blaze and part of another car and a small part of the exterior of a church were also damaged by fire.
One man was treated on the scene by London Ambulance Service paramedics.
It took firefighters nearly an hour to control the fire.
The church sent a text message to staff and volunteers yesterday notifying them of the fire and said: "No one is badly hurt but we do have a lot of shaken church volunteers."
The church's exterior is damaged but the church and hall are still in use.
Fire crews from Walthamstow, Chingford and Leytonstone fire stations attended the scene and the LFB received 21 calls about the fire.
An eyewitness in a building nearby told the Recorder they had heard a commotion and a large bang outside, but didn't think anything of it until they heard the sirens of fire engines a few minutes later.
He told the Recorder: "We didn't even smell the smoke, but all of a sudden there were a load of firefighters outside and they told us there were two cars on fire.
"We've been told we can stay where we are so I think they've got it under control now."