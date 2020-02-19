Canonical cuppas at first meeting of East London Three Faiths Forum

The leaders of the East LondonThree Faiths Forum Rabbi David Singer, Mohammed Omer and Rev Canon Ian Tarrant at the first meeting of the year. Picture: David Hulbert Archant

Muslims, Jews and Christians found the commonality between their religions at the first meeting of the year for the East London Three Faiths Forum in Gants Hill.

Rabbi Singer addressing the group. Picture: David Hulbert Rabbi Singer addressing the group. Picture: David Hulbert

The group met on Thursday, February 13 for its monthly meeting where each leader went through a passage from their respective religion.

Instead of lecturing to the group, they had everyone break into smaller groups so they could engage with the texts and find the common thread through them all.

Rabbi David Singer, who hosted the event at the Ilford Federation Synagogue in Beehive Lane, told the Recorder: "It was a great exchange of minds and certainly an eye-opener for all."

One of the founders of the forum, Rabbi David Hulbert, said that despite the difference in beliefs, the group was struck by how similar the lessons were from each passage.

Mohammed Omer of the Federation of Redbridge Muslim Organisations and Rev Canon Ian Tarrant of St Mary's, South Woodford, helped lead a lively debate.

The next meeting will be held on March 26 and the topic will be "Environment or Extinction?".