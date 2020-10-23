Ilford firm helps doctor’s mental health awareness campaign reach fundraising target

Sam Chand from Lint Group presenting Dr. Mohan Bhat and Harjit Bansal from NELFT a check for £1,000 for mental health awareness fundraiser.

An Ilford property group has contributed £1,000 to a mental health awareness campaign to support the well-being of NHS staff who are putting their own lives at risk to serve the public during the pandemic.

Lint Group gave the donation to the fundraising campaign of Dr Mohan Bhat, a psychiatrist and the Associate Medical Director at North East London NHS Foundation Trust.

With the help of his Youtube cover series of classic Bollywood music, Dr Bhat is raising money for the Health Way Foundation, an NHS charity on a mission to improve the well-being of patients, carers, staff and members of the community.

Throughout his career Dr Bhat has been committed to promoting mental health awareness, especially among members of the south Asian community, where it can still be considered a taboo subject.

The £1,000 donation helped Dr Bhat reach his target of £5,000.

Lint’s managing director Sam Chand said the campaign was a great one to support as it was helping the community and working towards the common good.

He added: “It is refreshing to see individuals like Dr Bhat involved in ensuring that people’s mental health struggles are addressed during these times of uncertainty.”