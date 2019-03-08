Firefighters rescue dachshund from Wanstead Park tree after he chases squirrel

Reiko Yamazaki with dog Linus and firefighters Chris Docherty and Megan Cutts. Picture Jim Jobson Archant

Ilford firefighters rescued an agile dog who managed to climb to the top of a 20ft tree in Wanstead Park on Friday, October 25.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

See if you can spot the firefighter up the tree. Picture: Jim Jobson See if you can spot the firefighter up the tree. Picture: Jim Jobson

Linus aka "The Monkey" lived up to his nickname when he shot up a tree to chase a squirrel the moment he was let off the lead by owner Reiko Yamazaki.

The dachshund managed to quickly get to the top of the tree but then realised where he was and was terrified when he couldn't get down.

You may also want to watch:

Reiko told Linus to stay calm for the hour and a half he was stuck while she was waiting for the fire brigade.

Ilford firefighter Jim Jobson said they had to strap a ladder to the tree but it still wasn't tall enough so they had to climb onto the tree.

He said: "We had to be very careful to not injure our firefighters but we were able to get the little fellow out."

Linus is fine now but hasn't returned to Wanstead Park since the incident.