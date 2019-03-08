Search

Advanced search

Firefighters rescue dachshund from Wanstead Park tree after he chases squirrel

PUBLISHED: 17:17 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:17 31 October 2019

Reiko Yamazaki with dog Linus and firefighters Chris Docherty and Megan Cutts. Picture Jim Jobson

Reiko Yamazaki with dog Linus and firefighters Chris Docherty and Megan Cutts. Picture Jim Jobson

Archant

Ilford firefighters rescued an agile dog who managed to climb to the top of a 20ft tree in Wanstead Park on Friday, October 25.

See if you can spot the firefighter up the tree. Picture: Jim JobsonSee if you can spot the firefighter up the tree. Picture: Jim Jobson

Linus aka "The Monkey" lived up to his nickname when he shot up a tree to chase a squirrel the moment he was let off the lead by owner Reiko Yamazaki.

The dachshund managed to quickly get to the top of the tree but then realised where he was and was terrified when he couldn't get down.

You may also want to watch:

Reiko told Linus to stay calm for the hour and a half he was stuck while she was waiting for the fire brigade.

Ilford firefighter Jim Jobson said they had to strap a ladder to the tree but it still wasn't tall enough so they had to climb onto the tree.

He said: "We had to be very careful to not injure our firefighters but we were able to get the little fellow out."

Linus is fine now but hasn't returned to Wanstead Park since the incident.

Most Read

Government figures show ‘deprivation’ levels by postcode in divided Redbridge

The Tiptree estate in Clayhall was classed as one of the most deprived areas in Redbridge. Picture: Google Satellite

Plans proposed for two tower blocks of flats in centre of Ilford

What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock Townsend

‘Unacceptable’: Commuters blast TfL’s planned Central line changes that would see Woodford to Hainault services slashed from January

The Central line will reduce services between Woodford and Hainault. Picture: Mike Brooke

Young families in Redbridge left without water for months on end

The afflicted block of flats in Westfield Gardens. Right: Water damage in communal cupboards, a kitchen tap on full-blast and pans of water being heated on the stove for washing. Pictures: Google Streetview/Hannah Somerville/Forida Yasmin

If you see this man in Ilford, do not approach him, call 999

Jordell Solomon is known to frequent Ilford and other parts of the capital. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Government figures show ‘deprivation’ levels by postcode in divided Redbridge

The Tiptree estate in Clayhall was classed as one of the most deprived areas in Redbridge. Picture: Google Satellite

Plans proposed for two tower blocks of flats in centre of Ilford

What the developments in Clements Road, Ilford, will look like. Picture: Rock Townsend

‘Unacceptable’: Commuters blast TfL’s planned Central line changes that would see Woodford to Hainault services slashed from January

The Central line will reduce services between Woodford and Hainault. Picture: Mike Brooke

Young families in Redbridge left without water for months on end

The afflicted block of flats in Westfield Gardens. Right: Water damage in communal cupboards, a kitchen tap on full-blast and pans of water being heated on the stove for washing. Pictures: Google Streetview/Hannah Somerville/Forida Yasmin

If you see this man in Ilford, do not approach him, call 999

Jordell Solomon is known to frequent Ilford and other parts of the capital. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

World Cup: England want to play with no fear says Eddie

England coach Eddie Jones and captain Owen Farrell during the press conference at Keio Plaza Hotel, Tokyo.

West Ham will be without Wilshere but Antonio and Reid could return soon

West Ham United's Jack Wilshere during the Carabao Cup Second Round match at Rodney Parade, Newport.

World Cup: Life-changing week for Saracens scrum-half Spencer

England's Ben Spencer (left) during the training session at Fuchu Asahi Football Park, Tokyo.

Essex under-18s hit Kent rivals for six

Action from Essex under-18s win at Kent (pic essexfa.com)

World Cup: England captain Farrell ‘inspirational’ says George

England's Owen Farrell and coach Eddie Jones during the training session at Fuchu Asahi Football Park, Tokyo.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists