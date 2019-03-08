Firefighters help save Redbridge renter’s lives by donating 1,000 smoke alarms

Firefighters donated 1,000 smoke alarms to Redbridge renters on Thursday, April 11.

Firefighters have donated 1,000 smoke alarms to help save the lives of the borough’s renters.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) borough commander Jamie Jenkins presented Redbridge Council’s Labour leader Jas Athwal and cabinet member for housing and homelessness Councillor Farah Hussain with the alarms at Ilford Fire Station, in High Road, yesterday (April 11).

Joined by council officers and firefighters, they spoke of the responsibility of private landlords to ensure their tenants’ safety from fires.

Mr Jenkins said: “The private rented sector provides homes for some of the capital’s most vulnerable groups and landlords are now responsible for fitting and regularly testing that smoke alarms work in their properties.

“These regulations will make privately rented accommodation safer and save lives.

“Homes need multiple smoke alarms or you won’t be properly covered.

“Ideal spots for smoke alarms include rooms where you leave electrical equipment running like satellite boxes, computers or heaters; any room where you smoke, and anywhere you charge your mobile or laptop.

“As a minimum you should have smoke alarms on every floor - in the hallways and in the rooms you use the most, plus a heat alarm in the kitchen.”

Landlords are required to install and test smoke alarms in their tenants’ homes.

The donated alarms will be distributed by the council’s housing team during property visits and at landlord and tenant forums.

Cllr Hussain and Cllr Athwal both thanked the LFB for donating the alarms.

“We are extremely grateful to the London Fire Brigade for all they do to keep us safe in Redbridge,” Cllr Athwal said.

Cllr Hussain added: “Thankfully there is a long term downward trend in the number of fires, deaths and injuries but even one death is too many.”

“I urge private sector landlords and letting agents to ensure that smoke alarms are located on every storey of their rented properties to keep tenants safe as you can’t risk with people’s lives.”

For more information on fire safety go to: redbridge.gov.uk/housing/fire-safety/