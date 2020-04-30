Search

Advanced search

Redbridge firefighters deliver Wellbeing parcels to the door

PUBLISHED: 12:00 01 May 2020

Firefighters from Ilford, Woodford and Hainault stations are delivering food parcels to vulnerable residents. Picture: Redbridge Council

Firefighters from Ilford, Woodford and Hainault stations are delivering food parcels to vulnerable residents. Picture: Redbridge Council

Archant

Residents being supported by the borough’s Wellbeing Service could see some surprising helpers on their doorstep.

Firefighters from the borough’s three stations – Ilford, Hainault and Woodford, along with a small team of firefighters from the North East area – have teamed up with the service to help deliver food parcels, prescriptions and other essential items to some of the most vulnerable people in Redbridge.

As well as helping with hands on deck, the firefighters are also using their vehicles, including fire engines, to assist with door drops, while still maintaining a full operational service for emergencies.

Since launching in March, the Wellbeing Service has provided aid and advice to hundreds of people, as well as providing food parcels to those most vulnerable to Covid-19, who are unable to leave their own home and don’t have the support of friends or family to assist with shopping.

Redbridge Borough Commander, Jamie Jenkins said: “I’m really pleased to get this work started, and as you can see, London’s firefighters have been able to step out and support our partners in this terrible pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

“I wanted to thank them for their desire to help the most vulnerable and their ongoing professionalism.

“We have always been able to help Londoners when they need us, and this is just another demonstration of the London Fire Brigade being fully engaged and at the centre of the communities we serve.”

Wellbeing Service manager, Alison McCabe, added: “We’re thrilled to have the fire brigade on board, and helping us. Their support will be invaluable. It will be a nice surprise for those that get a fire engine drop off on their door step!

“Since launching, we’ve been lucky enough to get a wonderful team of volunteers and it’s down to this team effort that we’ve been able to help so many across the borough.”

The Wellbeing Service can be contacted on 020 8708 5555, and is open seven days a week, 8am to 8pm.

To donate any essential items - food (dried and tinned), or hygiene and household products - to the Wellbeing Service, call 07741193031 to arrange a drop-off. For further information, visit https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/coronavirus-information-hub

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed officers arrest three men on suspicion of possessing a firearm following Ilford Lane chase

Three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm - an armed officer was seen chasing one of the men in a video posted to social media.

One-year-old and three-year-old dead from Newbury Park stabbing

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North where a baby girl and a boy aged three have been stabbed to death while a 40-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

One-year-old girl dead from possible stabbing in Newbury Park home

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North where a baby girl and a boy aged three have been stabbed to death while a 40-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Two children dead in Newbury Park murder named

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North, where a 19-month baby girl, Pavinya Nithiyakumar and a boy, Nigish Nithiyakumar, aged three have been stabbed to death. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following deaths of two children in Newbury Park

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of 19-month-old Pavinya Nithiyakumar and three-year-old Nigish Nithiyakumar. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Most Read

Armed officers arrest three men on suspicion of possessing a firearm following Ilford Lane chase

Three men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm - an armed officer was seen chasing one of the men in a video posted to social media.

One-year-old and three-year-old dead from Newbury Park stabbing

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North where a baby girl and a boy aged three have been stabbed to death while a 40-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

One-year-old girl dead from possible stabbing in Newbury Park home

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North where a baby girl and a boy aged three have been stabbed to death while a 40-year-old man was found injured and was taken to hospital. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Two children dead in Newbury Park murder named

Police attend the scene in Aldborough Road North, where a 19-month baby girl, Pavinya Nithiyakumar and a boy, Nigish Nithiyakumar, aged three have been stabbed to death. Picture: PA/Dominic Lipinski

Man arrested on suspicion of murder following deaths of two children in Newbury Park

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of the murder of 19-month-old Pavinya Nithiyakumar and three-year-old Nigish Nithiyakumar. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Coronavirus: Grounds for concern over using neutral venues

Brighton & Hove Albion's Glenn Murray (left) and West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Opinion: Self-discipline and selfless service

Pranav Bhanot is reflecting on two of his father's principles to help cope with lockdown.

Coronavirus: Breaking Boundaries community champion leads lockdown engagement

Aiden is a community champion for Breaking Boundaries

Coronavirus: Lot of obstacles to overcome says West Ham’s Brady

The London Stadium home of West Ham United

Never too old, or young, to become an Olympic boxing legend

The Olympic Rings at the Queens Elizabeth Park, London
Drive 24