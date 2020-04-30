Redbridge firefighters deliver Wellbeing parcels to the door

Residents being supported by the borough’s Wellbeing Service could see some surprising helpers on their doorstep.

Firefighters from the borough’s three stations – Ilford, Hainault and Woodford, along with a small team of firefighters from the North East area – have teamed up with the service to help deliver food parcels, prescriptions and other essential items to some of the most vulnerable people in Redbridge.

As well as helping with hands on deck, the firefighters are also using their vehicles, including fire engines, to assist with door drops, while still maintaining a full operational service for emergencies.

Since launching in March, the Wellbeing Service has provided aid and advice to hundreds of people, as well as providing food parcels to those most vulnerable to Covid-19, who are unable to leave their own home and don’t have the support of friends or family to assist with shopping.

Redbridge Borough Commander, Jamie Jenkins said: “I’m really pleased to get this work started, and as you can see, London’s firefighters have been able to step out and support our partners in this terrible pandemic.

“I wanted to thank them for their desire to help the most vulnerable and their ongoing professionalism.

“We have always been able to help Londoners when they need us, and this is just another demonstration of the London Fire Brigade being fully engaged and at the centre of the communities we serve.”

Wellbeing Service manager, Alison McCabe, added: “We’re thrilled to have the fire brigade on board, and helping us. Their support will be invaluable. It will be a nice surprise for those that get a fire engine drop off on their door step!

“Since launching, we’ve been lucky enough to get a wonderful team of volunteers and it’s down to this team effort that we’ve been able to help so many across the borough.”

The Wellbeing Service can be contacted on 020 8708 5555, and is open seven days a week, 8am to 8pm.

To donate any essential items - food (dried and tinned), or hygiene and household products - to the Wellbeing Service, call 07741193031 to arrange a drop-off. For further information, visit https://www.redbridge.gov.uk/coronavirus-information-hub