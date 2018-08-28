Christmas 2018: Ilford firefighters donate toys to children in King George A&E ward

Firefighters from Ilford station donate toys to A&E ward at King George Hospital, in Barley Lane. Photo: Jim Jobson Archant

Firefighters are giving Father Christmas a run for his money this year after delivering £500 worth of toys to children staying at the King George Hospital’s A&E department.

A seven-strong crew from Ilford fire station visited the Barley Lane hospital yesterday (December 18) with a crate of gifts purchased using donations they had collected in a bucket appeal, in High Road, in the days the prior. Nearly £1,700 was raised.

“We collected the money thanks to the generosity of the community in Ilford Town Centre,” watch manager Jim Jobson said.

He added: “Thank you too to the staff at the hospital for your help with purchasing the toys.”

The gifts will be used as “distraction toys” for children in distress, he said.

He wished residents “a merry and safe Christmas” on behalf all of the firefighters here at Ilford and urged them to take care when using candles and Christmas tree lights, and not to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or leave cooking unattended.