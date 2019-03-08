Four fire engines called to Ilford house fire

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a house in Ilford on Sunday (May 19).

Part of the first floor of the mid-terraced house in Courtland Avenue was damaged by fire. There were no reported injuries.

The brigade was called at 6.19pm and the fire was under control by 6.50pm.

Fire crews from Ilford, Stratford, East Ham, Dagenham, Leytonstone, and Walthamstow fire stations attended the scene.