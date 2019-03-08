Search

Four fire engines called to Ilford house fire

PUBLISHED: 10:00 21 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:00 21 May 2019

25 firefighters tackled a house fire in Courtland Avenue in Ilford on Sunday. Picture: London Fire Brigade

25 firefighters tackled a house fire in Courtland Avenue in Ilford on Sunday. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Archant

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a house in Ilford on Sunday (May 19).

Part of the first floor of the mid-terraced house in Courtland Avenue was damaged by fire. There were no reported injuries.

The brigade was called at 6.19pm and the fire was under control by 6.50pm.

Fire crews from Ilford, Stratford, East Ham, Dagenham, Leytonstone, and Walthamstow fire stations attended the scene.

