Firefighters attended a chemical incident at a flat on Woodman Road yesterday evening (Sunday, June 19) - Credit: Google Maps

A woman was left needing treatment after a suspected chemical incident in Chigwell last night.

At 5.50pm yesterday - Sunday, June 19 - firefighters were called to a flat on Woodman Road to investigate a strong smell of chemicals in the property.

Crews used detection, identification and monitoring equipment to sweep the building, but no elevated readings of chemical substances were found.

One woman was treated on scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

A 25-metre cordon was put in place as a precaution.

The incident was over for firefighters by 9.43pm.

Two fire engines from Woodford and Romford fire stations and three fire rescue units from Bethnal Green and Euston fire stations attended the scene.