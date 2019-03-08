Four fire engines called to blaze at flats in Ilford

Fire crews were called to a fire at flats in Wellesley Road, Ilford this morning (July 29). Picture: Google Archant

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a house in Ilford in the early hours of this morning (Monday, July 29).

Firefighters were called to the house, converted into flats, in Wellesley Road at 3.10am and the fire was under control by 4.29am.

Eight adults and three children left the property before firefighters arrived.

Crews from Ilford, Stratford and Barking fire stations attended the scene.

Around half of the ground floor was damaged by the fire and the cause is now under investigation.