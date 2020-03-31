Fire in basement of Wanstead nursery under renovation

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters were called to a fire in a basement of a Wanstead nursery which was under renovation. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a basement fire in a nursery in Wanstead this morning.

The nursery, in The Green, was under refurbishment and there were no reports of any injuries.

A small part of the basement was damaged by the fire which was reported at 10.45am and was under control by 11.18am.

Fire crews from Leytonstone, Stratford, Woodford and Leyton fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

