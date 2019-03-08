Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Four fire engines called to tackle bungalow blaze in Clayhall

PUBLISHED: 14:12 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:16 29 May 2019

Some 25 firefighters have been called to a fire in Tiverton Avenue in Clayhall. Picture: Google

Some 25 firefighters have been called to a fire in Tiverton Avenue in Clayhall. Picture: Google

Archant

Around 25 firefighters have been called to a fire in Tiverton Avenue in Clayhall.

London Fire Brigade said four fire engines were called to the bungalow fire at around 1.45pm this afternoon (Wednesday, May 29).

You may also want to watch:

Part of the ground floor of a mid-terraced bungalow with a loft conversion is on fire.

Fire crews from Hainault, Woodford, Ilford and Leytonstone are at the scene.

The cause is not known at this stage.

Most Read

Man left with facial injury after street fight in Wanstead

Police were called to reports of a fight in Wanstead on Sunday (May 26). Picture: Google

Goodmayes teen jailed for stabbing 18-year-old to death in cul-de-sac

Joel Amade faces a minimum of 20 years. Picture: Met Police

A12 car crash: Lorry and vehicle collide in Eastern Avenue

A car and lorry crashed in Eastern Avenue. Picture: Archant.

Figures reveal hundreds of Redbridge criminals reoffend within one year after prison release

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford hate preacher Anjem Choudary ‘energised’ Barking London Bridge terrorist, inquest hears

Evidence from the London Bridge terror attack inquest. The van used in the incident. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Man left with facial injury after street fight in Wanstead

Police were called to reports of a fight in Wanstead on Sunday (May 26). Picture: Google

Goodmayes teen jailed for stabbing 18-year-old to death in cul-de-sac

Joel Amade faces a minimum of 20 years. Picture: Met Police

A12 car crash: Lorry and vehicle collide in Eastern Avenue

A car and lorry crashed in Eastern Avenue. Picture: Archant.

Figures reveal hundreds of Redbridge criminals reoffend within one year after prison release

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Ilford hate preacher Anjem Choudary ‘energised’ Barking London Bridge terrorist, inquest hears

Evidence from the London Bridge terror attack inquest. The van used in the incident. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

West Ham released list headed by Carroll and Adrian

West Ham United's Andy Carroll misses a chance to score during the Premier League match at The Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth.

Skipper Ellis-Grewal pleased with big weekend for Wanstead

Wanstead & Snaresbrook captain Joe Ellis-Grewal (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Daggers new recruit Luque is targeting promotion bid

Joan Luque has joined Dagenham & Redbridge on a one-year deal (pic: Dagenham & Redbridge FC)

Four fire engines called to tackle bungalow blaze in Clayhall

Some 25 firefighters have been called to a fire in Tiverton Avenue in Clayhall. Picture: Google

Ilford London Bridge terrorist previously told authorities he was travelling ‘to be a terrorist’

Youssef Zaghba told Italian authorities he was going to be a terrorist. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists