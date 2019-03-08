Four fire engines called to tackle bungalow blaze in Clayhall

Around 25 firefighters have been called to a fire in Tiverton Avenue in Clayhall.

London Fire Brigade said four fire engines were called to the bungalow fire at around 1.45pm this afternoon (Wednesday, May 29).

Part of the ground floor of a mid-terraced bungalow with a loft conversion is on fire.

Fire crews from Hainault, Woodford, Ilford and Leytonstone are at the scene.

The cause is not known at this stage.