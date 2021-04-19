Fire damages Ilford flats
Published: 3:48 PM April 19, 2021
- Credit: Google
A fire, which was first spotted by police officers attending a separate incident in the area, damaged flats above a shop in Ilford.
The fire, which damaged most of a first floor flat and part of a second floor flat in York Mews, was noticed by police officers at around 6.45pm on Sunday, April 18.
There were no reports of any injuries.
The officers saw smoke and alerted the London Fire Brigade.
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters attended the scene and the fire was under control by 7.48pm.
You may also want to watch:
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the brigade and the police.
Most Read
- 1 95pc of children get place at first or second choice primary school
- 2 Two men assaulted with pole after car driven into them
- 3 Have you seen Chantel, 15, missing from Ilford?
- 4 Fairlop Waters, numbers, NHS and child exploitation
- 5 Two men arrested after kidnapping in broad daylight in South Woodford
- 6 Pedestrian suffers 'life-threatening head injury' in Redbridge collision
- 7 Hainault teen lands coveted slot on dance touring company
- 8 Man charged with murder after elderly woman found dead in bathtub in Clayhall home
- 9 Tributes to police officer killed in Ilford on 26th anniversary of death
- 10 Police officer sacked after 'encouraging friend to lie about collision'
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus