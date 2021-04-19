News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Fire damages Ilford flats

Roy Chacko

Published: 3:48 PM April 19, 2021   
York Mews Ilford

Two flats above a shop in York Mews, Ilford were damaged by a fire on Sunday, April 18. - Credit: Google

A fire, which was first spotted by police officers attending a separate incident in the area, damaged flats above a shop in Ilford.

The fire, which damaged most of a first floor flat and part of a second floor flat in York Mews, was noticed by police officers at around 6.45pm on Sunday, April 18.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The officers saw smoke and alerted the London Fire Brigade.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters attended the scene and the fire was under control by 7.48pm.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the brigade and the police.

