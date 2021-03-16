New fire cadets unit set up for young people in Redbridge

Published: 3:34 PM March 16, 2021

A new cadets unit for budding firefighters in Redbridge has been set up by the London Fire Brigade (LFB).

The unit has launched virtually and will be based at Ilford Fire Station once Covid restrictions permit.

LFB has now opened a cadets group in every London borough after receiving £1.1million through the mayor of London's Young Londoners Fund in 2019.

A spokesperson said fire cadets offers young people between 14 and 17 the chance to develop personal and employability skills and achieve a BTEC Level 2 qualification in fire and rescue services in the community.

Redbridge borough commander Terry Chaplin said: “We are very pleased to announce that the brigade has now opened a brand new fire cadets unit in Redbridge, giving young people the opportunity to join the programme, develop new skills and gain a qualification all within their local community.

“The Redbridge unit launched virtually this year, with cadets taking part in the programme online. We look forward to welcoming them into their new unit at Ilford Fire Station very soon.”

Across the LFB, more than 100 new cadets have joined since January, completing a virtual interview process and undergoing a digital induction.

The brigade's central cadets team has also begun work to create a pathway into employment for young people, with many previous cadets having joined as firefighters, control officers and non-operational fire and rescue service staff.

LFB deputy commissioner, Richard Mills, said: “There have been many challenges along the way, but we are pleased to say that we have now opened a fire cadets unit in every London borough.

“This is an incredible achievement and I am very proud of the work our central fire cadets team and our volunteer cadet instructors have put in to make this possible.

"The team has gone above and beyond to adapt and continue to deliver a programme for our cadets virtually, as well as continuing to support communities in any way that they can.

“We look forward to welcoming all of our fire cadets back onto fire stations soon.”

Any young people interested should visit the LFB website for more information or email lfbfirecadets@london-fire.gov.uk.