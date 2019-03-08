Search

Fire brigade issues cooking safety reminder after unattended hob causes Goodmayes flat fire

PUBLISHED: 18:00 11 March 2019

Firefighters were called to the fire in Telegraph Mews, Goodmayes, on Friday. Photo: @LondonFire

Firefighters rescued a teenager from a burning Goodmayes flat on Friday (March 8) after a cooking fire destroyed half its kitchen.

Emergency services were called to the flat above a shop in Telegraph Mews at 5.05pm, and brought the fire under control by 5.38pm.

Half of the kitchen in the first floor flat was damaged by the fire.

The teenager was led to safety via an internal staircase by crews wearing breathing apparatus.

He was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

The London Fire Brigade’s (LFB) investigators believe the fire was accidental and was caused by items too close to an electric hob catching fire after it was left unattended.

An LFB spokesman said: “It’s vital to never leave cooking unattended. If you do have to leave the room, you should always turn the heat off.

“There was also no smoke detection in the property. A passerby was alerted to the fire when they saw smoke issuing from the kitchen window and called 999.

“This incident shows just how important it is to have smoke alarms fitted.

“Smoke and heat alarms give the earliest possible warning and can give you precious time to get out.

“It’s important to have one fitted in any room of your home where a fire may start, except the kitchen and bathroom where you should fit a heat alarm.

“Smoke alarms save lives.”

Two fire engines and 10 firefighters from Ilford Fire Station attended the scene.

