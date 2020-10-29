Complaints of popular oak-carved dragon sees it moved to playground in South Woodford park
PUBLISHED: 09:59 29 October 2020
A fallen oak tree, which was transformed into a dragon by a master wood carver, grew so popular with children that nearby residents complained of noise, so it needed to be moved closer to the playground.
A group of parents set up a fundraising effort to transform the fallen oak in Elmhurst Gardens, after a strong gale in April took it down, and they hired Marshall Lambert from Natural Garden Sculptures to carve a dragon into the tree.
The natural play area became a magnet for children, so much so that residents of neighbouring Diana Close said the noise, so close to their house was becoming a nuisance.
Cllr Rosa Gomez (Lab, Churchfields) intervened and worked with Vision RCL to move the large dragon centrepiece closer to the playground.
Cllr Gomez said: “There, it will no longer disturb local householders but can still be enjoyed as a striking natural play feature.”
