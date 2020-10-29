Complaints of popular oak-carved dragon sees it moved to playground in South Woodford park

This oak-carved dragon tree became so popular with children that it needed to be moved closer to the playground after residents complaints of noise. Picture: Rosa Gomez Archant

A fallen oak tree, which was transformed into a dragon by a master wood carver, grew so popular with children that nearby residents complained of noise, so it needed to be moved closer to the playground.

Cllr Rosa Gomez got the council to agree to move the oak closer to the playground after residents on Diana Close complained. Picture: Rosa Gomez Cllr Rosa Gomez got the council to agree to move the oak closer to the playground after residents on Diana Close complained. Picture: Rosa Gomez

A group of parents set up a fundraising effort to transform the fallen oak in Elmhurst Gardens, after a strong gale in April took it down, and they hired Marshall Lambert from Natural Garden Sculptures to carve a dragon into the tree.

The natural play area became a magnet for children, so much so that residents of neighbouring Diana Close said the noise, so close to their house was becoming a nuisance.

Cllr Rosa Gomez (Lab, Churchfields) intervened and worked with Vision RCL to move the large dragon centrepiece closer to the playground.

Marshall Lambert from Natural Garden Sculptures carved the tree after a group of residents raised money to put the fallen oak to good use. Picture: Rosa Gomez Marshall Lambert from Natural Garden Sculptures carved the tree after a group of residents raised money to put the fallen oak to good use. Picture: Rosa Gomez

Cllr Gomez said: “There, it will no longer disturb local householders but can still be enjoyed as a striking natural play feature.”