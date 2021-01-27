News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Ilford Recorder > News

Fire breaks out at care home under renovation in Newbury Park

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 7:42 AM January 27, 2021   
Care home fire

There were no injuries after a fire broke out at a Newbury Park care home under renovation. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A fire broke out at a Newbury Park care home under renovation last night (January 27).

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to the blaze in Buntingbridge Road at 1.47am.

Part of the ground floor of the three-storey building was alight. There were no reports of any injuries.

Buntingbridge Road

Firefighters attended the scene in Buntingbridge Road at 1.47am this morning. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Station Commander Dan Jee, who was at the scene, said: "Firefighters were faced with heavy smoke logging throughout the building when they arrived. 

"Due to the location of the fire and the works which are taking place at the site, it was complex for crews to gain access to the seat of the fire. 

You may also want to watch:

"Parts of Buntingbridge Road and Horns Road have been closed and Tring Close is also shut.

Fire care home Newbury Park

As of 6am this morning, parts of Buntingbridge Road and Horns Road will remain closed throughout the morning. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

"We will be on scene throughout the morning so motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Ilford man raises awareness of 'life-saving' gadget after dad's death
  2. 2 Ilford Exchange Debenhams to permanently close
  3. 3 Woman had phone stolen at knife-point in Woodford Green
  1. 4 Funeral service for 'giant of Aldborough Hatch' Ron Jeffries to be streamed on Facebook
  2. 5 Restaurant faces losing licence after allegations of illegal club nights during pandemic
  3. 6 NHS nurse assaulted at east London hospital
  4. 7 'Help people find moments of beauty within the trauma': BHRUT chaplain supports staff during pandemic
  5. 8 Safeguarding concerns at 'outstanding' Atam Academy in Chadwell Heath
  6. 9 Restaurant stripped of its alcohol licence
  7. 10 Charge! New fleet of electric vehicles for Redbridge Council

The fire was under control by 5.44am. Fire crews from Ilford, Hainault, Dagenham, Woodford and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.

The cause remains under investigation.

London Fire Brigade
East London News
Redbridge News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Education

Redbridge parents' group donates six new laptops to families in need

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

'A race against time' - 18,000 people in Redbridge have received Covid jab

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon

Flooding | Video

Residents furious after car park and lift flooded since before Christmas

Roy Chacko

Author Picture Icon

Covid deaths increase at Queen's and King George hospitals this week

Tom Ambrose

person
Comments powered by Disqus