Fire breaks out at care home under renovation in Newbury Park
A fire broke out at a Newbury Park care home under renovation last night (January 27).
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to the blaze in Buntingbridge Road at 1.47am.
Part of the ground floor of the three-storey building was alight. There were no reports of any injuries.
Station Commander Dan Jee, who was at the scene, said: "Firefighters were faced with heavy smoke logging throughout the building when they arrived.
"Due to the location of the fire and the works which are taking place at the site, it was complex for crews to gain access to the seat of the fire.
"Parts of Buntingbridge Road and Horns Road have been closed and Tring Close is also shut.
"We will be on scene throughout the morning so motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible."
The fire was under control by 5.44am. Fire crews from Ilford, Hainault, Dagenham, Woodford and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.
The cause remains under investigation.