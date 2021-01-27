Fire breaks out at care home under renovation in Newbury Park

Published: 7:42 AM January 27, 2021

There were no injuries after a fire broke out at a Newbury Park care home under renovation. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

A fire broke out at a Newbury Park care home under renovation last night (January 27).

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to the blaze in Buntingbridge Road at 1.47am.

Part of the ground floor of the three-storey building was alight. There were no reports of any injuries.

Firefighters attended the scene in Buntingbridge Road at 1.47am this morning. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Station Commander Dan Jee, who was at the scene, said: "Firefighters were faced with heavy smoke logging throughout the building when they arrived.

"Due to the location of the fire and the works which are taking place at the site, it was complex for crews to gain access to the seat of the fire.

You may also want to watch:

"Parts of Buntingbridge Road and Horns Road have been closed and Tring Close is also shut.

As of 6am this morning, parts of Buntingbridge Road and Horns Road will remain closed throughout the morning. - Credit: London Fire Brigade

"We will be on scene throughout the morning so motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible."

The fire was under control by 5.44am. Fire crews from Ilford, Hainault, Dagenham, Woodford and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.

The cause remains under investigation.