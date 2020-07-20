Fire destroys garden shed and multiple houses damaged in Seven Kings

A garden shed caught on fire and damaged several properties in Seven Kings on Sunday evening but there were no reports of any injuries.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to a house in Meads Lane at 5pm on Sunday (July 19).

A free standing shed in the garden of a mid-terraced house was destroyed by the fire.

Half of the side of the building and part of the exterior of several neighbouring properties were damaged.

The roof of an adjacent property was also damaged by the blaze.

A number of addresses on Lansdowne Road and Meads Lane were evacuated and roads were closed to vehicles and pedestrians while the London Fire Brigade worked to put the fire out.

The fire was under control by 6.26pm.

A spokesperson for the Brigade said they believe the cause of the fire was accidental.