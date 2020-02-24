Search

Advanced search

Rats chewing on cables cause fire above Goodmayes shop

PUBLISHED: 16:00 24 February 2020

Picture: London Fire Brigade

Picture: London Fire Brigade

Archant

Rats chewing on electrical cables caused a fire above a shop in Goodmayes, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has revealed.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a shop with offices above in Goodmayes Road at 7.50pm on Friday.

You may also want to watch:

Four fire engines attended the scene and crews had put the fire under control shortly after 9.30pm.

An LFB spokesman said part of a loft space between the shop and offices was damaged by the fire and confirmed there were no reported injuries.

The spokesman added: "The fire is believed to have been caused by rats chewing on electrical cables."

Most Read

Ilford GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

Loxford Polyclinic was temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to fears of a coronavirus case but it re-opened around 12pm today when the CCG confirmed it was in the clear. Picture: Google Maps

RSPCA appeals for witnesses after alleged act of animal cruelty in Valentines Park

The RSPCA is urging anyone with any information about the incident in Valentines Park on Saturday to report it immediately. Picture: Facebook

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

Driver flees scene of Wanstead crash that left two injured

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash in Camrbidge Park, Wanstead, early on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

Can you help police find missing Ilford man?

Redbridge Police are appealing for help finding this man, whose name has only been given as Ionnis. He has been missing since February 18. Picture: MPSRedbridge

Most Read

Ilford GP practice temporarily closed over coronavirus fears re-opens after deep clean

Loxford Polyclinic was temporarily closed on Saturday evening due to fears of a coronavirus case but it re-opened around 12pm today when the CCG confirmed it was in the clear. Picture: Google Maps

RSPCA appeals for witnesses after alleged act of animal cruelty in Valentines Park

The RSPCA is urging anyone with any information about the incident in Valentines Park on Saturday to report it immediately. Picture: Facebook

Dedicated areas in place at Queen’s and King George Hospitals to treat suspected coronavirus cases

Queen's Hospital, flagship hospital of the Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust. Picture: Steve Poston

Driver flees scene of Wanstead crash that left two injured

Emergency services were called to reports of a car crash in Camrbidge Park, Wanstead, early on Sunday morning. Picture: Google Maps

Can you help police find missing Ilford man?

Redbridge Police are appealing for help finding this man, whose name has only been given as Ionnis. He has been missing since February 18. Picture: MPSRedbridge

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

‘It’s more mental to be honest’ - Balanta discusses four-month injury lay-off after return to starting 11

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham & Redbridge scores the second goal for his team against Solihull Moors. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Orient captain McAnuff has returned to training

Leyton Orient captain Jobi McAnuff looks to get forward against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final at Wembley (pic: Simon O'Connor).

McMahon plans to loan out Strizovic following arrival of goalkeeper on non-contract terms

Josh Strizovic of Dagenham & Redbridge. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Leyton Orient boss Embleton insists they need a stronger mindset

Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

Project Malachi becomes Malachi Place as five-year-old’s dream becomes a reality and pop-up homeless hostel opens

Councillor Jas Athwal, Malachi Justin and Salvation Army Captain Dr John Clifton at the soft opening for Malachi Place. Picture: Roy Chacko
Drive 24