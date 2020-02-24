Rats chewing on cables cause fire above Goodmayes shop

Picture: London Fire Brigade Archant

Rats chewing on electrical cables caused a fire above a shop in Goodmayes, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) has revealed.

Firefighters were called to a blaze at a shop with offices above in Goodmayes Road at 7.50pm on Friday.

Four fire engines attended the scene and crews had put the fire under control shortly after 9.30pm.

An LFB spokesman said part of a loft space between the shop and offices was damaged by the fire and confirmed there were no reported injuries.

The spokesman added: "The fire is believed to have been caused by rats chewing on electrical cables."