Firefighters praised for quick action after Clayhall house fire

PUBLISHED: 08:33 02 January 2020 | UPDATED: 08:38 02 January 2020

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a house in Abbotswood Gardens on December 30. Picture: Google

Fire crews were called to a blaze at a house in Abbotswood Gardens on December 30. Picture: Google

Firefighters have been praised for their quick action and hard work after tackling a house fire in Clayhall.

Crews from Hainault, Stratford, Ilford and Leytonstone were called to a house in Abbotswood Gardens at 4.14pm on December 30.

Firefighters found very little smoke or any smell of a fire, but realised that there was a lot of heat in the ceiling.

Station officer David Weighill who was at the scene said: "We were called to a fire in the bathroom but when we arrived there was very little smoke or smell of a fire.

"Fire crews used a thermal image camera and found that there was a lot of heat in between the ceiling void.

"Firefighters worked extremely hard to cut away at the ceiling and access the fire.

"Their quick action undoubtedly saved the roof and stopped the fire affecting neighbouring properties."

Two men and three women had left the house before firefighters arrived.

The blaze was under control by 6.02pm and the cause is believed to be electrical.

