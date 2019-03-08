Search

Council issues 150 fines to rogue landlords in Redbridge

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:29 24 June 2019

Redbridge Council is cracking down on rogue landlords. Picture: Gareth Fuller

Redbridge Council is cracking down on rogue landlords. Picture: Gareth Fuller

PA Archive/PA Images

Redbridge Council has issued 150 fines to rogue landlords caught breaking property licensing laws in the borough.

Under a zero-tolerance stance against illegal operators in the rental sector, the council is using powers under housing and planning law to enforce hefty fines of up to £30,000 as an alternative to prosecution.

Landlords who have already fallen foul of the crackdown have had the fines issued for failing to license their rental properties, or breaching the conditions of their licence.

Licensing trouble hotspots within Clementswood and Valentines wards - where only 60per cent of rental properties were licensed - were among the first areas targeted for enforcement action.

Leader of Redbridge Council, Councillor Jas Athwal, said: "The Landlord Licensing Scheme is in place to protect residents and ensure housing standards are up to scratch for renters.

"We are cracking down on rogue landlords who are breaking the law to make sure everyone in Redbridge can live in a decent home."

Councillor Farah Hussain, cabinet member for housing and homelessness, added: "Licensing laws help protect our most vulnerable tenants which is why we operate a zero tolerance stance against landlords who think the law does not apply to them.

"The enormity of the fines reflect that and help us send a clear message that rogue landlords are not welcome in Redbridge."

Landlords across the borough are also being advised of regulation changes which now mean that all rented properties that are houses in multiple occupation (HMO) are required to be licensed and comply with mandatory HMO management regulations.

