Final units installed at Ilford's pop-up hostel for rough sleepers

All the units for rough sleepers have been installed at Project Malachi. Picture: John Clifton Archant

The final housing units of a council-backed temporary accommodation project in Ilford have been installed.

Project Malachi, which involves converted shipping containers being used as housing for Redbridge's resident homeless population, is the brainchild of Ilford's Salvation Army and is now reaching completion just a stone's throw from the town hall.

The project received unanimous planning permission from Redbridge Council last year and aims to support the borough's rough sleepers.

The site in Clements Road, Ilford now houses 42 accommodation units and will be staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week by Salvation Army volunteers who will offer welfare support the homeless individuals living there.

The Salvation Army's Recycles Ilford will also be based on the ground floor of the block which will provide work and training for a number of rough sleepers.

Captain John Clifton, of Ilford Salvation Army Corps, has led the project alongside councillors since its inception.

He announced the news on Twitter on Project Malachi's Twitter profile and said: "The final module has been installed today - another massive landmark for Project Malachi.

"55 modules: 42 units of accommodation, with ground floor retail space for Recycles Ilford and office space for staff."

He told the Recorder: "We're delighted to see this structure in place and have a sense of scale of this initiative.

"This is a very strong statement about what type of community we are in Ilford - one that cares for the vulnerable and wants to see people flourish no matter their circumstances.

"This project is a message of hope to those who have fallen on hard times."

Cllr Khayer Chowdhury, who represents Valentines ward, took to Twitter to welcome the news. He said: "John this is such a huge milestone. Massive congratulations to you, Cllr Jas Athwal, Cllr Farah Hussain and the team on this."