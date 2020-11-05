Remembrance Day ceremonies in Redbridge go virtual this year

Remembrance Sunday will be different this year.

Most services have been cancelled and although poppy sellers are out in supermarkets, many people may not get the chance to buy one.

Instead we are asking you to show your support by making a donation to the Royal British Legion and putting a picture of a poppy in your window – like you did the rainbow pictures for the NHS.

And we’d love to see your pictures, so send a photo of you with your poppy picture, along with your name and where you live, to us so that we can show the borough’s support for our forces veterans.

Vision RCL has prepared a special virtual Remembrance Day service.

The main annual ceremony usually takes place at Ilford War Memorial Gardens in Newbury Park and is well-attended by war heroes from the borough, their family members, council officials and residents.

The additional services in Barkingside, Woodford Green, Wanstead, and Snaresbrook have also been cancelled this year.

In their place Vision RCL have produced a film to replace Remembrance Day ceremonies this year. This will include local dignitaries and will be available to view from Sunday, November 8.

The Mayor, Lord Lieutenant Leader of the Council, British Legion and representatives of the community were filmed laying wreaths and showing their respect which will be shared on Remembrance Sunday.