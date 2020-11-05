Search

Advanced search

Remembrance Day ceremonies in Redbridge go virtual this year

PUBLISHED: 13:57 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:14 05 November 2020

Remembrance Day ceremonies have been cancelled this year and Vision RCL will release a film on Remembrance Sunday instead.

Remembrance Day ceremonies have been cancelled this year and Vision RCL will release a film on Remembrance Sunday instead.

Archant

Remembrance Sunday will be different this year.

Most services have been cancelled and although poppy sellers are out in supermarkets, many people may not get the chance to buy one.

Instead we are asking you to show your support by making a donation to the Royal British Legion and putting a picture of a poppy in your window – like you did the rainbow pictures for the NHS.

And we’d love to see your pictures, so send a photo of you with your poppy picture, along with your name and where you live, to us so that we can show the borough’s support for our forces veterans.

You may also want to watch:

Vision RCL has prepared a special virtual Remembrance Day service.

The main annual ceremony usually takes place at Ilford War Memorial Gardens in Newbury Park and is well-attended by war heroes from the borough, their family members, council officials and residents.

The additional services in Barkingside, Woodford Green, Wanstead, and Snaresbrook have also been cancelled this year.

In their place Vision RCL have produced a film to replace Remembrance Day ceremonies this year. This will include local dignitaries and will be available to view from Sunday, November 8.

The Mayor, Lord Lieutenant Leader of the Council, British Legion and representatives of the community were filmed laying wreaths and showing their respect which will be shared on Remembrance Sunday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ilford Recorder. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Man dead after Ilford shooting

Balfour Road remains cordoned off between Dunedin Road and Wellesley Road after a man was shot dead last night (November 1). Picture: Cash Boyle

Construction begins on Mercato Ilford following delayed start

Concepts for Mercato Ilford, which started construction after a delayed start. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano

Parents raise concerns about changes to sex education in Redbridge schools

The syllabus will come into effect next September, when new laws will mean all primary schools must teach relationships and health education and secondary schools must teach sex education. Picture: Getty Images

Murder victim named in Ilford drive-by shooting

Jason Diallo from Ilford was 30. Picture: Met Police

Children’s emergency department at King George Hospital to close overnight during the winter

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man dead after Ilford shooting

Balfour Road remains cordoned off between Dunedin Road and Wellesley Road after a man was shot dead last night (November 1). Picture: Cash Boyle

Construction begins on Mercato Ilford following delayed start

Concepts for Mercato Ilford, which started construction after a delayed start. Picture: Mercato Metropolitano

Parents raise concerns about changes to sex education in Redbridge schools

The syllabus will come into effect next September, when new laws will mean all primary schools must teach relationships and health education and secondary schools must teach sex education. Picture: Getty Images

Murder victim named in Ilford drive-by shooting

Jason Diallo from Ilford was 30. Picture: Met Police

Children’s emergency department at King George Hospital to close overnight during the winter

King George Hospital in Goodmayes. Photo: Ken Mears

Latest from the Ilford Recorder

Leyton Orient boss Embleton looking forward to FA Cup clash with Newport County

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Leyton Orient vs Plymouth Argyle, Caraboa Cup Football at The Breyer Group Stadium on 15th September 2020

Ilford Athletics Club runners soak up last action prior to entering a second lockdown

Edward Skinner at the European Masters (Pic: Ilford AC)

Ilford boss Peek to set tasks for players to complete for lockdown

Ilford in FA Vase action against FC Clacton (Pic: Tim Edwards)

Remembrance Day ceremonies in Redbridge go virtual this year

Remembrance Day ceremonies have been cancelled this year and Vision RCL will release a film on Remembrance Sunday instead.

Ilford BID here to support businesses during second lockdown

The team at Ilford BID, including manager Cyril Bekoe - centre - who has spoken to the Recorder about how the BID plans to support businesses during a second lockdown. Picture: Paul Nixon