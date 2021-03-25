Redbridge Library hosts film premiere on grief during pandemic

Published: 10:05 AM March 25, 2021 Updated: 10:12 AM March 25, 2021

Director Jane Harris directed the film Beyond the Mask along with her husband Jimmy Edmonds to explore the approaches to grief during the Covid-19 pandemic. - Credit: The Good Grief Project

Redbridge Library is hosting the premiere for a new film exploring approaches to grief during the pandemic.

It is part of its "Death Positive Library" project, which is looking at the use of libraries as spaces to start conversations about death, dying and loss.

The library is hosting the premiere of Beyond the Mask, along with partners Newcastle and Kirklees Libraries.

Produced by filmmakers Jimmy Edmonds and Jane Harris, the film was made entirely during the pandemic and premieres today (March 25) at 7pm.

The filmmaking couple founded The Good Grief Project to share their experience and help others find a creative response to their expressions of grief.

A still from the film which Redbridge Library is hosting as part of its Death Positive Library project. - Credit: The Good Grief Project

Jane said: "Grief in these times has thrown up new challenges for us and Beyond the Mask invites us to re-evaluate what is important in our lives.

"So many people feel unheard and isolated and need to be free to speak about their experiences and we want to help share them."

The filmmakers suffered their own loss when their son Josh died suddenly in 2011, a long way from home and they too never got to say goodbye.

Jane is also a psychotherapist and invites intimate reflections from the participants, despite the fact that all her conversations were conducted remotely.

The film explores many aspects that both grief and the pandemic share - isolation, mask wearing, the sense of time stopping, loss of confidence, the challenge to one's sense of self and mental health issues.

It will also explore the various ways we are having to adjust to our 'new normal'.

Palliative care consultant turned author Dr Kathryn Mannix, who appears in the film, will be on a Q&A panel with the filmmakers following the screening.

For tickets or more information visits https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/beyond-the-mask-premiere-tickets-142492935205.